NEW YORK — Creighton’s basketball players, sporting CU-branded polo shirts, paraded away from the street-side bustle, navigated past arena security and filed into a room full of representatives from one of college basketball’s most prestigious leagues.
It was an intimate setting inside Madison Square Garden’s theater room — carpeted steps ascended up to a spotlight-illuminated stage, with a lectern on one end and a table full of trophies on the other. The Big East’s power brokers were on hand here in the heart of the Big Apple, as were three coaches of top 25 teams and the conference’s top player.
On a normal day, they would have just hosted an awards show.
But the threat of the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt the world’s routines — and on Wednesday afternoon, the harsh realities of a new order suddenly steamrolled into the college hoops mainstream.
That includes Omaha, which is set to host eight men’s teams for the first and second rounds at the CHI Health Center.
Previously purchased tickets will be refunded. It’s possible the Final Four could be moved from Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium to a smaller gym. Special medical screening protocols will be in place no matter the venue.
“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. “This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.”
It was a titanic edict that set the tone for an unprecedented day in this sport.
And given the news late Wednesday that the NBA has suspended its season, there could be more developments within college basketball to come.
It only took a few hours Wednesday evening before the Big Ten, ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC had all announced that starting Thursday, their postseason tournaments would take place without fans in attendance. Those events had been proceeding as planned — until Wednesday. Multiple smaller leagues followed suit.
This is March Madness, redefined. The sound of sneakers screeching like tires will fill the air at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
The NCHC also announced that the quarterfinals of this week’s conference tournament would have restricted attendance.
Oddly enough, right as the NCAA was announcing its decision Wednesday afternoon, Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman was here informing reporters that her conference has been in close contact with local city and state administrators, who had yet to advise the conference that alterations were necessary.
A few hours later, St. John’s and Georgetown tipped off inside a sparsely filled arena to begin the Big East tournament.
“I think (the NCAA’s) guidance is that the virus is going to escalate in the coming week-plus,” Ackerman said Wednesday. “So I think they’re arguably in a different position than we are because our tournament is starting tonight.”
But a few hours later, there was a change. Now on Thursday, only 200 fans per school will be allowed in the building. Creighton, the No. 1 seed, is set to play No. 9 seed St. John’s in the tournament’s first restricted-attendance game at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The CU players likely weren’t pondering the possibility of playing inside an empty arena when they arrived on Tuesday.
In fact, on Wednesday afternoon, their focus centered on coach Greg McDermott, who they cheered as he accepted a Big East coach of the year award.
Creighton’s Greg McDermott has been named the Big East coach of the year, the league announced in a press release Wednesday.
Then, moments later, the NCAA announcement started to circulate. And suddenly, McDermott was answering questions from reporters about the dynamics of competing for a championship ... without fans.
“You play in those preseason (closed) scrimmages against other Division I competition — and that’s really what it is,” McDermott said. “Nobody’s in the gym. You can hear every sound. It’s going to be unique.”
Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard and Villanova coach Jay Wright, also on hand for the Big East awards ceremony, said something similar. Surely they’ve thought about this topic during the past week.
Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen said he’s participated in conference calls with conference presidents and A.D.s every day since Friday to discuss the ongoing coronavirus threat. Often for more than an hour. Each time, new information was presented and more options were detailed, Rasmussen said.
But the NCAA made its determination. And that rang loudly throughout the sport.
“We’ll sell it to our guys like, hey, it’s never happened in our history — and I hope it never happens again in our history,” McDermott said. “So it’s going to be something that you’re going to be able to look back on. You were part of something that was really, really unique.”
Material from the Associated Press was also contributed to this this report.
1 of 41
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander holds the Big East Championship trophy after defeating Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander, left, and Head Coach Greg McDermott have a moment on the court after winning the Big East regular championship against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson interrupts a TV interview with Creighton Greg McDermott after they defeated Seton Hall for the Big East regular championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
From left: Creighton's Jett Canfield, Christian Bishop and Damien Jefferson celebrate their win over Seton Hall for the Big East regular season championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
John and Jackie Ayler from Eudora, Kansas got to the arena at 11 am before being allowed to their seats at noon to watch Creighton and Seton Hall warm up at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020. They used to be neighbors with Mitch Ballock's family and drove up from Kansas to see him play.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson throws down a dunk against Seton Hall during their game on Saturday.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander scores against Seton Hall during their game on Saturday.
Seton Hall's Myles Powell collides with Creighton's Kelvin Jones during their game on Saturday.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock celebrates two-points against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Fans rush the court as Creighton defeats Seton Hall to claim the regular season Big East conference championship on Saturday.
Fans celebrate as Creighton defeats Seton Hall to claim the regular season Big East conference championship on Saturday.
Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili celebrates a first-half three pointed against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Denzel Mahoney shoots over Seton Hall's Jared Rhoden at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski shoots a three-point basket over Seton Hall's Jared Rhoden at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Christian Bishop and Marcus Zegarowski pressure Seton Hall's Quincy McKnight during their game on Saturday.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson interrupts a TV interview with Creighton Greg McDermott after they defeated Seton Hall for the Big East regular championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Denzel Mahoney hugs Head Coach Greg McDermott after defeating Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Christian Bishop celebrates defeating Seton Hall for the Big East regular season championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson grabs a rebound against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Jordan Scurry celebrates the closing seconds against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Kelvin Jones reacts to getting called for a flagrant foul against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili is held back by teammateShavar Reynolds after getting into shoving match against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
The Creighton bench celebrates a second half three-point basket against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Fans rush the court after Creighton defeated Seton Hall for the Big East regular season championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020. The mascot Billy Bluejay is standing on the hoop.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski sinks a three point basket in front of Seton Hall's Quincy McKnight in the second half at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski celebrates a second half three pointer against Seton Hall on Saturday.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander is greeted by Marcus Zegarowski after hitting a three pointer against Seton Hall on Saturday.
Creighton's bench does a little dancing late against Seton Hall on Saturday.
Creighton's Christian Bishop celebrates a play against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Fans celebrate with players after Creighton defeated Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Creighton players hoist the trophy after claiming the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
A new banner is lowered at CHI Health Center after Creighton defeated Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Creighton's Christian Bishop celebrates while cutting the net after the Bluejays beat Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock cuts down the net after the Bluejays defeated Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott holds up the net after the Bluejays defeated Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
From left: Creighton's Jett Canfield, Christian Bishop and Damien Jefferson celebrate their win over Seton Hall for the Big East regular season championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Christian Bishop grabs a rebound in front of Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Kelvin Jones gets tangled up with Seton Hall's Romaro Gill while Gill was trying to dunk the ball at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott summons Ty-Shon Alexander over to the bench after subbing him out in the first half against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
A member of the Creighton dance team waves during pregame introductions before the Bluejays faced Seton Hall on Saturday in Omaha.
Creighton and Seton Hall stand for the national anthem before their game on Saturday.
Creighton and Seton Hall tip off their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Creighton is introduced before tipoff against Seton Hall on Saturday.
