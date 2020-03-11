NEW YORK — Creighton’s basketball players, sporting CU-branded polo shirts, paraded away from the street-side bustle, navigated past arena security and filed into a room full of representatives from one of college basketball’s most prestigious leagues.

It was an intimate setting inside Madison Square Garden’s theater room — carpeted steps ascended up to a spotlight-illuminated stage, with a lectern on one end and a table full of trophies on the other. The Big East’s power brokers were on hand here in the heart of the Big Apple, as were three coaches of top 25 teams and the conference’s top player.

On a normal day, they would have just hosted an awards show.

But the threat of the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt the world’s routines — and on Wednesday afternoon, the harsh realities of a new order suddenly steamrolled into the college hoops mainstream.

The NCAA released a statement at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that it will conduct the men’s and women’s 2020 postseason tournaments behind closed doors. No fans. Only essential personnel and family members will get a firsthand account of March Madness when the games begin next week.

That includes Omaha, which is set to host eight men’s teams for the first and second rounds at the CHI Health Center.

Previously purchased tickets will be refunded. It’s possible the Final Four could be moved from Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium to a smaller gym. Special medical screening protocols will be in place no matter the venue.

“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. “This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.”

It was a titanic edict that set the tone for an unprecedented day in this sport.

And given the news late Wednesday that the NBA has suspended its season, there could be more developments within college basketball to come.

It only took a few hours Wednesday evening before the Big Ten, ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC had all announced that starting Thursday, their postseason tournaments would take place without fans in attendance. Those events had been proceeding as planned — until Wednesday. Multiple smaller leagues followed suit.

The NCHC also announced that attendance at the quarterfinals of this week’s conference tournament would have restricted attendance.

Oddly enough, right as the NCAA was announcing its decision Wednesday afternoon, Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman was here informing reporters that her conference has been in close contact with local city and state administrators, who had yet to advise the conference that alterations were necessary.

A few hours later, St. John’s and Georgetown tipped off inside a sparsely filled arena to begin the Big East tournament.

“I think (the NCAA’s) guidance is that the virus is going to escalate in the coming week-plus,” Ackerman said Wednesday. “So I think they’re arguably in a different position than we are because our tournament is starting tonight.”

But a few hours later, there was a change. Now on Thursday, only 200 fans per school will be allowed in the building. Creighton, the No. 1 seed, is set to play No. 9 seed St. John’s in the tournament’s first restricted-attendance game at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The CU players likely weren’t pondering the possibility of playing inside an empty arena when they arrived on Tuesday.

In fact, on Wednesday afternoon, their focus centered on coach Greg McDermott, who they cheered as he accepted a Big East coach of the year award.

Then, moments later, the NCAA announcement started to circulate. And suddenly, McDermott was answering questions from reporters about the dynamics of competing for a championship ... without fans.

“You play in those preseason (closed) scrimmages against other Division I competition — and that’s really what it is,” McDermott said. “Nobody’s in the gym. You can hear every sound. It’s going to be unique.”

Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard and Villanova coach Jay Wright, also on hand for the Big East awards ceremony, said something similar. Surely they’ve thought about this topic during the past week.

Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen said he’s participated in conference calls with conference presidents and A.D.s every day since Friday to discuss the ongoing coronavirus threat. Often for more than an hour. Each time, new information was presented and more options were detailed, Rasmussen said.

But the NCAA made its determination. And that rang loudly throughout the sport.

“We’ll sell it to our guys like, hey, it’s never happened in our history — and I hope it never happens again in our history,” McDermott said. “So it’s going to be something that you’re going to be able to look back on. You were part of something that was really, really unique.”

Material from the Associated Press was also contributed to this this report.

Photos: Creighton faces Seton Hall with Big East crown on the line

1 of 41

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started