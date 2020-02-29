Jaylyn Agnew’s Creighton career won’t end Sunday, and she understands that.
But there’s a sense of finality that accompanies Senior Day — so at some point Sunday, she knows she’ll have to contemplate the reality that this ride will end soon.
Is she ready? Probably not.
But why would she be? She’s putting together one of the most impressive individual seasons in program history, alongside teammates who she adores and coaches who she credits for helping her grow.
“It will be emotional, but in a good way,” Agnew said. “Obviously a chapter’s closing but we all three (seniors) said that we’re very happy and content with our experience. It’s sad, it’s bittersweet.”
But it’s not over.
The Bluejays host Georgetown (5-23, 2-15) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Sokol Arena before beginning the Big East tournament next weekend. They moved into a four-way tie for fourth in the standings after Friday’s 67-47 victory over Villanova.
Only the top six seeds get first-round byes, so Creighton (18-10, 10-7) has some extra motivation Sunday. Plus, it’s in position to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, what would be the third berth in four years for this group.
Agnew’s played a significant role on each of those NCAA teams — but this season, the 5-foot-11 forward has taken her game to a new level.
She leads the Big East in scoring (19.9 points per game). Creighton hasn’t had a player average 20 or more for a season since Kathy Halligan in 1991.
And Agnew’s highlight-reel is endless.
There was a twirling turnaround jumper on an inbounds play against Marquette — the one she released with her shoulders facing the opposite hoop — that earned her a “SportsCenter” shoutout.
She’s routinely buried step-back 3-pointers. She’s stunned defenders with crossovers. She’s driven to the cup with both her right and left hands. She hasn’t missed a free throw in nearly three months.
Agnew eclipsed the 30-point mark for the third time this season when she scored 38 points against Providence on Feb. 8, matching the sixth-highest single-game total by a CU player. She has won five Big East player of the week awards this season alone. The previous Creighton record was four — over an entire career.
Agnew had one sequence during a memorable first half against DePaul earlier this year when she blocked a fastbreak layup, grabbed the rebound and dribbled coast-to-coast for her own layup. She smacked another shot into the first row. Chante Stonewall tried a deep 3-pointer at the second-quarter buzzer — and Agnew spiked it back to halfcourt.
“She has the game for the next level,” longtime Blue Demons coach Doug Bruno said after watching Agnew.
She’s not thinking about the WNBA yet, though.
Agnew said she and fellow classmates Olivia Elger and Morgan Turner have caught themselves reminiscing about their favorite Creighton memories during the quieter moments lately. The memories will surely pour in during Senior Day festivities Sunday.
“Honestly, every day we are like, you remember when this happened or that happened, or so-and-so did this?” Agnew said. “It’s just overall been so great.”
She’s looking forward to making the most of Creighton’s stretch run.
