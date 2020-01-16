Creighton’s navigated through one of the toughest schedules in the country, but the challenge that awaits CU this weekend is unlike any other it’s faced so far.

The Jays will play at Seton Hall and St. John’s.

These same Pirates led UConn by nine points after the first quarter in a game last month. The Johnnies nearly upset DePaul in Chicago last week.

“It’s going to be a tough test for sure,” senior Jaylyn Agnew said. “They’ve both played great schedules and have played really well against good teams.”

Creighton’s produced a 12-4 record against the 13th-strongest schedule, based on opponent winning percentage. CU's sitting in second place in the league standings after a 4-1 start to conference play. It's No. 14 in the RPI.

But here’s why this weekend will be difficult for the Jays:

» CU left Omaha on Wednesday to travel to the East Coast for a two-game set that’ll take place over a three-day span. Friday’s game is a 10 a.m. start. Creighton’s 4-3 in road games this year.

» The Pirates were picked to finish third in the Big East preseason poll and the Johnnies were picked second — yet they both are off to a 3-3 start in conference play. So they’ll be extra motivated to protect their home court. Plus, NCAA tournament at-large resumes are at stake. Both teams are just outside the RPI top 50.

» The Jays are preparing for contrasting styles. They will face a Seton Hall team Friday that’ll look to pound the ball inside. Then two days later, the deep backcourt of St. John’s will test CU’s perimeter.

“I think it’s a big weekend,” coach Jim Flanery said. “Two good teams, but also two very different challenges.”

Meet the 2019-20 Creighton women's basketball team

1 of 12

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription