Creighton coach Greg McDermott said Wednesday that Ty-Shon Alexander will have as much time as he needs to decide between turning pro or returning to school.
Alexander declared for the NBA draft on Friday.
There is technically a June 3 withdrawal date for early entrants, but that NCAA-mandated deadline could get moved back given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the pre-draft process. The NBA is reportedly considering postponing its June draft to August.
McDermott said he doesn’t care how long it takes Alexander to figure out his next move.
“We’ll hold a spot for him,” McDermott said during a Zoom call with reporters.
One of the key aspects of Alexander’s decision-making process will be influenced by the feedback he receives from agents.
NCAA rules allow for college players to temporarily hire certified agents to guide them through pre-draft events and to cover related expenses. But according to multiple reports, the majority of top NBA agents did not complete the NCAA’s certification process.
McDermott said Wednesday that he’s even advised Alexander to communicate mostly with the non-certified agents.
“He could choose an agent and not sign, and continue to go through the process and maintain his eligibility, which I have recommended that he do,” McDermott said.
Alexander said Friday that his goal over the next few weeks will be to find out more about how professional teams are evaluating his pro potential.
And while the first-team All-Big East honoree said Friday that he was leaning toward the pros, he indicated that he hasn't yet made up his mind.
McDermott said he doesn't want to rush Alexander, even if the uncertainty surrounding his status may impact CU’s recruiting pitches when its staff interacts with high school prospects or transfers over the next few weeks.
“We’ll continue to explain Ty-Shon’s decision to the people we’re recruiting as best we can, and then we go from there,” McDermott said.
The Jays did announce Wednesday that transfer Alex O’Connell signed and they’d officially added walk-on guard Sami Osmani. CU still have two open scholarships, though.
Kerwin Walton, a 2020 four-star prospect from Hopkins, Minnesota, reportedly plans to announce his college choice on April 25. Creighton is one of his six finalists.
A few other notes from McDermott are below:
» McDermott said there may be more Creighton players who declare for the NBA draft before the April 26 deadline. He did not mention any names Wednesday.
He said he’d prefer to let those players make their own announcements if they do end up deciding to test the NBA draft waters.
McDermott said there were multiple Jays who sought feedback from the NBA’s undergraduate draft advisory board. Last year, half of the 175 non-seniors who declared for the draft in April ultimately returned to college.
“Whether guys are going to declare for the draft, everybody has that option. There’s certainly no penalty,” McDermott said. “There’s a possibility that a couple guys may do that.”
» O’Connell, who officially signed with Creighton on Wednesday, is a perfect fit, McDermott said.
O’Connell intends to redshirt next year. The CU staff really sold its developmental plan to the 6-foot-6 guard, according to McDermott. Just having O’Connell in practice will make the program better, McDermott said.
And once O’Connell becomes eligible for his final collegiate season in 2021-22, McDermott indicated that he’ll have no issue finding a role with the Jays.
“I think he has the versatility to play a couple different positions,” McDermott said. “I think he can take the ball off the rim and lead the fast break. I think we can certainly use him in ball screens. He’s going to be able to space the floor, come off screens and shoot the basketball for us. It’s a great fit all the way around.”
O’Connell, a former top-100 recruit, averaged 5.2 points per game during limited action at Duke last year. He was a career 36% 3-point shooter with the Blue Devils.
» Two Creighton guards, Davion Mintz and Jalen Windham, transferred to different schools. CU has now had four scholarship players transfer in the last four years. It’s also had four players leave early to start their professional careers during that same span, and there may be more after this offseason.
Creighton has had less attrition than most programs, McDermott said. But he added that player movement is just part of this new age of college basketball.
He said the Jays will continue to build their program around the development of high school players. Then they’ll use the transfer market to fill voids within the roster.
"You have to be really careful about bringing guys in on top of someone that's been committed to your program and that has developed," McDermott said. "I think they have a right to have that opportunity, that position."
