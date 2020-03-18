Creighton players were gearing up for the second half against St. John’s when their coach entered the Madison Square Garden locker room to tell them that the Big East tournament was canceled.
That was a week ago.
But junior Mitch Ballock still isn’t sure he fully processed what has transpired since.
After the Bluejays’ opening game at the league tournament was canceled at halftime on March 12, the NCAA tournament was called off a few hours later due to the coronavirus threat. Most of the CU players returned Friday to a campus that had already announced the suspension of in-person classes until April 13. So on Tuesday, Ballock loaded up the car and started making the trip home to Eudora, Kansas.
“It feels weird,” Ballock said. “Maybe it’ll hit me when I get home — the first time I have time to really sit down and think.”
A reminder of finality came Wednesday, when the final AP poll of the season was released.
Creighton finished at No. 7, the highest end-of-year ranking in program history.
It marked another milestone for the 2019-20 Jays. They clinched a share of their first Big East regular-season title with a rousing home win March 7. They set a school-record with six wins over ranked teams.
Creighton has appeared in the final AP poll four other times in school history, most recently in 2014, when CU was No. 16 just ahead of its NCAA tournament appearance. The highest the Jays have ever finished was No. 15 in 2003.
But the full story of this year’s Creighton squad will forever be incomplete.
And that is a bummer, McDermott said. He said Sunday was especially difficult, knowing the NCAA’s selection show would not be taking place. His players share that feeling of disappointment.
But McDermott’s message to his team: Don’t dwell on it.
“We had a historic season,” he said before referencing the 11-2 stretch run and the championship-clinching win over Seton Hall. “Those are the things that I’m going to choose to spend my time thinking about — rather than what could have been.”
It was last week that Creighton rose to No. 7 in the AP Top 25, matching its highest ranking in school history. Two days later, McDermott was named the Big East coach of the year. The conference also recognized junior Ty-Shon Alexander (All-Big East first team), sophomore Marcus Zegarowski (second team) and junior Denzel Mahoney (sixth man).
But the Jays insisted then that there was more work to be done. They had more goals to reach.
The pursuit, however, was interrupted after 20 minutes of basketball.
“When we were in the locker room and Coach Mac came in,” Ballock said. “He was like, ‘Yeah, they cut it. It’s done.’ Then it was like, all right, what the heck?”
And that feeling — of confusion, of disbelief, of uncertainty — has lingered.
The NCAA tournament would have started Thursday. CU could have been a No. 2 seed playing it’s first-round game in St. Louis. Instead, the players have dispersed to their hometowns, and they’re not sure when they’ll reconvene.
“It’s something we really wanted to play in and be a part of — because it goes without saying, the guys earned it,” McDermott said. “But there’s circumstances beyond our control and that happens in life sometimes. You try to deal with it as best you can. That’s probably a pretty good lesson for everyone.”
1 of 41
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander holds the Big East Championship trophy after defeating Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander, left, and Head Coach Greg McDermott have a moment on the court after winning the Big East regular championship against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
Creighton's Damien Jefferson interrupts a TV interview with Creighton Greg McDermott after they defeated Seton Hall for the Big East regular championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
From left: Creighton's Jett Canfield, Christian Bishop and Damien Jefferson celebrate their win over Seton Hall for the Big East regular season championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
John and Jackie Ayler from Eudora, Kansas got to the arena at 11 am before being allowed to their seats at noon to watch Creighton and Seton Hall warm up at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020. They used to be neighbors with Mitch Ballock's family and drove up from Kansas to see him play.
Photos: Creighton faces Seton Hall with Big East crown on the line
1 of 41
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander holds the Big East Championship trophy after defeating Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander, left, and Head Coach Greg McDermott have a moment on the court after winning the Big East regular championship against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Damien Jefferson throws down a dunk against Seton Hall during their game on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander scores against Seton Hall during their game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Seton Hall's Myles Powell collides with Creighton's Kelvin Jones during their game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mitch Ballock celebrates two-points against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans rush the court as Creighton defeats Seton Hall to claim the regular season Big East conference championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans celebrate as Creighton defeats Seton Hall to claim the regular season Big East conference championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili celebrates a first-half three pointed against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Denzel Mahoney shoots over Seton Hall's Jared Rhoden at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski shoots a three-point basket over Seton Hall's Jared Rhoden at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop and Marcus Zegarowski pressure Seton Hall's Quincy McKnight during their game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Damien Jefferson interrupts a TV interview with Creighton Greg McDermott after they defeated Seton Hall for the Big East regular championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Denzel Mahoney hugs Head Coach Greg McDermott after defeating Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop celebrates defeating Seton Hall for the Big East regular season championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Damien Jefferson grabs a rebound against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jordan Scurry celebrates the closing seconds against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kelvin Jones reacts to getting called for a flagrant foul against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili is held back by teammateShavar Reynolds after getting into shoving match against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton bench celebrates a second half three-point basket against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans rush the court after Creighton defeated Seton Hall for the Big East regular season championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020. The mascot Billy Bluejay is standing on the hoop.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski sinks a three point basket in front of Seton Hall's Quincy McKnight in the second half at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski celebrates a second half three pointer against Seton Hall on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander is greeted by Marcus Zegarowski after hitting a three pointer against Seton Hall on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's bench does a little dancing late against Seton Hall on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop celebrates a play against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans celebrate with players after Creighton defeated Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players hoist the trophy after claiming the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A new banner is lowered at CHI Health Center after Creighton defeated Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop celebrates while cutting the net after the Bluejays beat Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mitch Ballock cuts down the net after the Bluejays defeated Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott holds up the net after the Bluejays defeated Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Creighton's Jett Canfield, Christian Bishop and Damien Jefferson celebrate their win over Seton Hall for the Big East regular season championship at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop grabs a rebound in front of Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kelvin Jones gets tangled up with Seton Hall's Romaro Gill while Gill was trying to dunk the ball at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott summons Ty-Shon Alexander over to the bench after subbing him out in the first half against Seton Hall at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A member of the Creighton dance team waves during pregame introductions before the Bluejays faced Seton Hall on Saturday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton and Seton Hall stand for the national anthem before their game on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton and Seton Hall tip off their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton is introduced before tipoff against Seton Hall on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
John and Jackie Ayler from Eudora, Kansas got to the arena at 11 am before being allowed to their seats at noon to watch Creighton and Seton Hall warm up at CHI Health Center on Saturday, March 07, 2020. They used to be neighbors with Mitch Ballock's family and drove up from Kansas to see him play.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Too bad so sad.
Ending the season prematurely saved the Bluejays another embarrassing tournament flop.
Also, when the Big East Conference let CU fly to NYC for one/half of a game, that might have been the stupidest decision in the history of college basketball.
I hope the players are being monitored for the virus.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.