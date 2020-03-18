Creighton

Creighton got to celebrate a Big East championship in Omaha, but days later the rest of the season was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Creighton players were gearing up for the second half against St. John’s when their coach entered the Madison Square Garden locker room to tell them that the Big East tournament was canceled.

That was a week ago.

But junior Mitch Ballock still isn’t sure he fully processed what has transpired since.

After the Bluejays’ opening game at the league tournament was canceled at halftime on March 12, the NCAA tournament was called off a few hours later due to the coronavirus threat. Most of the CU players returned Friday to a campus that had already announced the suspension of in-person classes until April 13. So on Tuesday, Ballock loaded up the car and started making the trip home to Eudora, Kansas.

“It feels weird,” Ballock said. “Maybe it’ll hit me when I get home — the first time I have time to really sit down and think.”

A reminder of finality came Wednesday, when the final AP poll of the season was released.

Creighton finished at No. 7, the highest end-of-year ranking in program history.

It marked another milestone for the 2019-20 Jays. They clinched a share of their first Big East regular-season title with a rousing home win March 7. They set a school-record with six wins over ranked teams.

Creighton has appeared in the final AP poll four other times in school history, most recently in 2014, when CU was No. 16 just ahead of its NCAA tournament appearance. The highest the Jays have ever finished was No. 15 in 2003.

But the full story of this year’s Creighton squad will forever be incomplete.

And that is a bummer, McDermott said. He said Sunday was especially difficult, knowing the NCAA’s selection show would not be taking place. His players share that feeling of disappointment.

But McDermott’s message to his team: Don’t dwell on it.

“We had a historic season,” he said before referencing the 11-2 stretch run and the championship-clinching win over Seton Hall. “Those are the things that I’m going to choose to spend my time thinking about — rather than what could have been.”

Ty-Shon Alexander

Ty-Shon Alexander (seen above) was named to the All-Big East first team. Marcus Zegarowski was named to the second team, while Denzel Mahoney was named sixth man of the year.

It was last week that Creighton rose to No. 7 in the AP Top 25, matching its highest ranking in school history. Two days later, McDermott was named the Big East coach of the year. The conference also recognized junior Ty-Shon Alexander (All-Big East first team), sophomore Marcus Zegarowski (second team) and junior Denzel Mahoney (sixth man).

But the Jays insisted then that there was more work to be done. They had more goals to reach.

The pursuit, however, was interrupted after 20 minutes of basketball.

“When we were in the locker room and Coach Mac came in,” Ballock said. “He was like, ‘Yeah, they cut it. It’s done.’ Then it was like, all right, what the heck?”

And that feeling — of confusion, of disbelief, of uncertainty — has lingered.

The NCAA tournament would have started Thursday. CU could have been a No. 2 seed playing it’s first-round game in St. Louis. Instead, the players have dispersed to their hometowns, and they’re not sure when they’ll reconvene.

“It’s something we really wanted to play in and be a part of — because it goes without saying, the guys earned it,” McDermott said. “But there’s circumstances beyond our control and that happens in life sometimes. You try to deal with it as best you can. That’s probably a pretty good lesson for everyone.”

Photos: Creighton faces Seton Hall with Big East crown on the line

1 of 41

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email