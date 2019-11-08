VILLANOVA, Pa. — Kathleen Johnson had 13 kills as Villanova stunned No. 9 Creighton 25-22, 25-16, 25-20 on Friday night, handing the Bluejays their first Big East loss in nearly two years.

The loss snapped Creighton’s 31-match winning streak in Big East regular-season matches, dating to November 2017, when the Bluejays also lost at Villanova.

The Jays (19-4, 12-1), who had also won 14 straight overall, lost for the first time since Sept. 14. The loss dropped them into a tie with Marquette for the Big East lead.

“Hats off to Villanova,” Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said in a press release. “I thought they played a great game. They were really low error and we were high error. I thought they outworked us tonight.”

The Jays had 22 attack errors as they were outhit .333-.134. Jaela Zimmerman had 15 kills for Creighton, but she was the only Bluejay in double digits.

The Jays trailed 23-19 in the first set before scoring three straight to pull within one. But a Bluejay attack error and an Allie Olsonoski kill helped Villanova (19-6, 10-3) close the set.

The Wildcats followed with a 7-0 run to take command of the second set, as they outhit the Bluejays .355-.000.

Creighton took a 10-6 lead in the third set, but Villanova answered with a 5-1 run to pull even. The Wildcats led 18-17 and used a 7-3 run to close the match.

Creighton will visit Georgetown at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Creighton (19-1, 12-1)........22 16 20

At Villanova (19-6, 10-3)....25 25 25

CU (kills-aces-blocks): Witt 0-2-0, Davis 6-0-0, Zimmerman 15-2-0, Kostelac 6-1-0, Cole 1-1-0, Ballenger 7-0-0, Hickman 4-0-1. Totals 39-6-1.

VU: Howling 5-0-4, Fairchild 4-1-1, Decker 3-3-3, Olsonoski 8-0-3, Potts 6-0-0, Johnson 13-0-2. Totals 39-4-13.

Set assists: CU 38 (Cole 36, Zimmerman 1, Witt 1), VU 38 (Decker 34, Lough 3, Fairchild 1).

