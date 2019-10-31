Villanova scored less than four minutes into the game and that goal held up for a 1-0 win over Creighton in the Bluejays' season finale Thursday at Morrison Stadium.

Villanova's Brice McInroy scored on the first shot of the game.

Creighton attempted seven shots in the first half, including one from Juelle Love that bounced off the left post just before halftime.

CU also attempted three shots in the first eight minutes after halftime, but wasn't able to tie it up. Creighton held a 12-8 edge in shots for the game.

After going 6-10-1 in 2018, Creighton ends this season 8-7-3.

Villanova (9-6-3, 5-3-1)............1 0 - 1

Creighton (8-7-3, 2-4-3)...........0 0 - 0

Goals: V, McInroy

