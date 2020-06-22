The Creighton men’s soccer team announced a seven-member recruiting class Monday, a group that includes a former UNO player, two other transfers and four freshmen.
Diego Gutierrez, a Ralston grad, will spend his final season of college eligibility at CU after making 37 career starts and scoring 10 goals during three years with the Mavs.
He’ll be joined by junior defender defender Mitch Dobson, from Australia, and junior midfielder Alejandro Maillet, from Kansas City.
The four freshmen in Creighton’s class are midfielder Colin Alba (Waukesha, Wisconsin), forward Steevie Lamarre (Fridley, Minnesota), midfielder Mark O’Neill (Louisville, Colorado) and goalkeeper Nathan Schnut Evergreen, Colorado).
Coach Johnny Torres said he and his staff are “thrilled” about the additions.
“We are certain that each one of them embody our four pillars: commitment, belief, humility, gratitude,” Torres said in a statement.
The CU women’s team also announced a new addition recently.
Renee Poutney, a sophomore transfer from Australia, will join the Jays’ squad next fall.
"Renee is a great addition, she has the speed, technical ability and strong work ethic to have influence on both sides of the ball," coach Ross Paule said in a statement.
Creighton has nine other members in its 2020 class: Chloe Arnold Santa Ana, California), Lilli Bedell (Seattle), Mara Grutkamp (Germany), Trinity Harvey (Colorado Springs), Alexis Johnson (Scottsdale, Arizona), Madison Radke Colorado Rapids), Abigail Santana (Marion, Iowa), Peighton Steffen (Waunakee, Wisconsin) and Nicole Tiller (Switzerland).
