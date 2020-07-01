The UConn-Big East reunion has been on the books for more than a year, but the day is officially here.
Wednesday marked the first day of UConn's renewed affiliation with the Big East.
And since Creighton now has a new conference peer, we figured it’d be appropriate to take a sport-by-sport look at the Huskies.
For the purposes of this write-up, we’ll skip over UConn football and hockey (field and ice), and instead focus on seven of the sports prioritized by the Jays.
It should be noted the Huskies aren’t exactly strutting their way back home to the Big East, where they were one of seven original members.
UConn faced serious financial questions before the coronavirus pandemic, and the school announced on June 24 it plans to cut four sports (men’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis, men’s cross country and women’s rowing). But there’s certainly a considerable amount of prestige and history within that athletic department.
Here’s a glimpse of what Creighton (and the rest of the league) will be up against with UConn now in the fold:
Women’s basketball
National titles: 11
Final Fours: 20
Coach: Geno Auriemma, 36th season
2020 finish: 29-3, first in AAC
Final ranking 5-year average: third in RPI (CU: 66th)
Notable alums: Rebecca Lobo, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Sue Bird
Series history vs. Creighton: 1-0
Perhaps the biggest juggernaut in all of college sports. The Huskies never lost a game to an AAC opponent during their seven years in the league. A perfect 139-0.
Men's basketball
National titles: Four
NCAA tournament appearances: 33
Coach: Dan Hurley, third season
2020 finish: 19-12, tied for fifth in AAC
Final ranking 5-year average: 84th in RPI/NET (CU: 48th)
Notable alums: Ray Allen, Richard Hamilton, Kemba Walker
Series history vs. Creighton: Never played
UConn finished 2020 with an 8-2 record in its last 10 games, it returns budding star James Bouknight and it adds a top-25 recruiting class. The Huskies are on the rise.
Men’s soccer
National titles: Three
NCAA tournament appearances: 35
Coach: Ray Reid, 23rd season
2019 finish: 5-12-1, sixth in AAC
Final ranking 5-year average: 60th in RPI (CU: 32nd)
Notable alums: Damani Ralph, Andre Blake
Series history vs. Creighton: 1-2
Last year marked Reid’s first losing season at UConn. But you have to assume his program will rebound. It’s one of the best brands in the sport, with a legendary home-field advantage.
Women’s soccer
College Cup appearances: Seven
NCAA tournament appearances: 31
Coach: Margaret Rodriguez, third season
2019 finish: 6-8-3, tied for seventh in AAC
Final ranking 5-year average: 101st in RPI (CU: 161st)
Notable alums: Sara Whalen, Brittany Kolmel
Series history vs. Creighton: Never played
Rodriguez, a former UConn player and assistant, is leading a program that aims to restore its national standing. She took over for one of the icons in the women's game, Len Tsantiris.
Baseball
CWS appearances: Five
NCAA tournament appearances: 21
Coach: Jim Penders, 18th season
2020 finish: 8-5
Final ranking 5-year average: 38th in RPI (CU: 74th)
Notable alums: George Springer, Charles Nagy, Matt Barnes
Series history vs. Creighton: Never played
One of the most consistent baseball programs in the Northeast. The Huskies have earned three NCAA regional berths in the last four completed seasons (2016, 2018 and 2019). They reached a super regional in 2011.
Softball
WCWS appearances: One
NCAA tournament appearances: Eight
Coach: Lara Valentino, second season
2020 finish: 16-5
Final ranking 5-year average: 163rd in RPI (CU: 169th)
Series history vs. Creighton: 0-1
The Huskies were off to their best start in 27 years before the coronavirus cut the 2020 season short. So they’ll bring back a motivated and confident roster.
Volleyball
NCAA tournament appearances: Zero
Coach: Ellen Herman-Kimball, second season
2019 finish: 12-16, tied for third in AAC East
Final ranking 5-year average: 167th in RPI (CU: 16th)
Series history vs. Creighton: 1-0
Herman-Kimball became the permanent head coach in October after serving in an interim role for about eight months. The Huskies haven’t finished with a conference record over .500 in eight years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.