Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander has elected to remain in the NBA draft and will not return to the Jays for his senior season.

Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander has played his last game for the Bluejays. Alexander initially declared for the NBA Draft on April 10, and Tuesday evening via his Instagram, Alexander announced that he has signed with an agent and will officially forgo his senior season at CU.

“Excited to announce that I have decided to stay in the 2020 NBA Draft,” the post reads. “I can’t thank Creighton University, Coach McDermott, and my teammates enough for this opportunity.”

In the announcement, Alexander said he is joining the PROSPORT (Management) family and agent Nate Conley to help him in the next step of his career.

Playing in the NBA has always been a goal for Alexander, who grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, and spent two years at renowned hoops factory Oak Hill Academy.

Alexander finished his junior season as a First-Team All-Big East selection, leading Creighton in scoring (16.9) and a team high 41 steals in 31 games.

