A short-handed Creighton squad had to pump the breaks on its pace and it ended up spending much of Friday night’s first half playing with five guards on the court, but CU managed to secure an 89-58 win over Texas-Rio Grande Valley at the CHI Health Center.
Junior Ty-Shon Alexander went 13 of 15 from the free-throw line and finished with a team-high 22 points. Sophomore Marcus Zegarowski scored 21 points on 9 of 13 shooting. Junior Mitch Ballock added 11 points.
Creighton ended the first half on a 19-6 run – a stretch capped by Zegarowski’s step-back 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer. The Jays (8-2) stretched their advantage to as many as 35 points after the break.
Friday’s win marked CU’s fourth straight victory. But it could stand to get healthy.
Creighton was down to seven available scholarship players at tipoff – senior Kelvin Jones (foot) missed his second straight game and senior Davion Mintz (high ankle sprain) wasn’t healthy enough to make his season debut.
Then came the foul trouble. Forward Christian Bishop and reserve guard Shereef Mitchell sat with two fouls for most of the first half – and they both got whistled for their third fouls early in the second.
Junior Damien Jefferson also left early in the first half with an apparent leg injury. He did not return.
So CU had Ballock playing the center position for a stretch. It used a five-guard lineup for long stretches, especially before halftime.
But UTRGV didn’t have enough size to capitalize. The Vaqueros (4-6) made just 39.7% of their shots Friday.
Creighton will return to action Tuesday when it hosts Oklahoma.
