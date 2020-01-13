Two former Creighton soccer players selected in the 2020 MLS draft

Creighton's Luke Haakenson scored five goals for the Jays during the 2019 season.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Former Creighton men's soccer players Luke Haakenson and Younes Boudadi were selected during the fourth round of the MLS SuperDraft on Monday.

Nashville SC selected Haakenson with second pick of the fourth round (80th overall), while LAFC picked Boudadi with the 24th pick of the fourth round (102nd overall).

Haakenson and Boudadi earned All-Big East second team honors following the 2019 season. Haakenson ranked second on the Jays with five goals. He had 12 career goals, including seven game-winning scores. Boudadi, a six-foot defender, tied for the team-lead with four assists and ranked third on the Jays in minutes played. 

Photos: Creighton men's soccer hosts UNO

