Two former Creighton soccer players selected in the 2020 MLS draft

Former Creighton men's soccer players Luke Haakenson and Younes Boudadi were selected during the fourth round of the MLS SuperDraft on Monday.
Nashville SC selected Haakenson with second pick of the fourth round (80th overall), while LAFC picked Boudadi with the 24th pick of the fourth round (102nd overall).
Haakenson and Boudadi earned All-Big East second team honors following the 2019 season. Haakenson ranked second on the Jays with five goals. He had 12 career goals, including seven game-winning scores. Boudadi, a six-foot defender, tied for the team-lead with four assists and ranked third on the Jays in minutes played.
Creighton's Tor Trosten celebrates a goal as Billy Bluejay does a flip during a match on Monday in Omaha.
UNO coach Bob Warming chats with his team before their match on Monday in Omaha.
Creighton gathers before their match on Monday in Omaha.
Creighton's Ziyad Fares and UNO's Pep Mateu battle for possession during their match on Monday in Omaha.
Creighton's Bryce Gibson heads a ball clear of the box against UNO during their match on Monday in Omaha.
Creighton's Kuba Polat and UNO's Marcos Bautista try to control the ball during their match on Monday in Omaha.
UNO's Aaron Uribe heads a ball while battling with Creighton's Bryce Gibson during their match on Monday in Omaha.
UNO's Jeremy Pollard makes a save against Creighton during their match on Monday in Omaha.
UNO's Martin Veys and Creighton's Charles Auguste battle for a ball during their match on Monday in Omaha.
UNO's Seth Rinderknecht heads in a shot to score against Creighton during their match on Monday in Omaha.
UNO's Seth Rinderknecht is greeted after scoring against Creighton during their match on Monday in Omaha.
UNO's Seth Rinderknecht celebrates after scoring against Creighton during their match on Monday in Omaha.
Creighton's Bryce Gibson and UNO's Aaron Uribe go after a ball during their match on Monday in Omaha.
Creighton's Collin Valdivia makes a save under pressure from UNO's Aaron Uribe during their match on Monday in Omaha.
Creighton's Tor Trosten scores against UNO during their match on Monday in Omaha.
Creighton's Tor Trosten celebrates a goal against UNO during their match on Monday in Omaha.
Creighton coach Johnny Torres watches his team during their match on Monday in Omaha.
