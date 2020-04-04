Sutton

Creighton coach Eddie Sutton instructing his players in 1972. Finally, it’s Eddie’s turn to be inducted into a hall of fame.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

Finally, it’s Eddie’s turn.

“Coach Sutton” got the call he and his family and friends and a thousand former players have long waited for. Eddie Sutton is going into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. It’s long overdue.

What a career. Ups. Downs. Scandal. Tragedy. Triumph.

Sutton is one of 12 college basketball coaches with more than 800 career wins. He was the first to take four schools to the NCAA tournament.

It started with Creighton, in 1974.

Sutton arrived in Omaha in 1969, replacing the fiery Red McManus, who was not an easy guy to follow. Red won 138 games in 10 seasons, took CU to two NCAA tourneys and was credited with putting the school on the college hoops map with his philosophy of playing any team, anywhere.

Sutton was 82-50 in five seasons with one NCAA tourney — but it was a significant trip.

Creighton beat Texas 77-61 in the first round in Denton, Texas. The Jays then traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to play 14th-ranked Kansas. The Jays led 54-53 late but lost on a layup in the final minute.

The NCAA was into consolation games back then, and so Creighton stayed and played Louisville in the Midwest Regional third-place game. The Jays, behind Gene Harmon’s 22 points, beat the Cards 80-71.

Nearly 50 years later, CU teams are focused on being the “first” to make the NCAA Sweet 16. Back in 1974, the NCAA tourney included only 25 teams.

By winning one game, Sutton’s Jays were among the final 16 teams. And, they are the last Creighton team to win two NCAA tourney games.

That Sutton team remains a footnote in Creighton hoops history. The coach would soon go on to bigger things.

He left for Arkansas after that 1974 tourney. There, he would lead the Razorbacks to the 1978 Final Four in St. Louis, won by Kentucky over Duke.

Sutton built a legend over 11 seasons in Fayetteville: 260 wins, nine NCAA tourneys and an upset over Michael Jordan and North Carolina in 1984.

The coach could have stayed there for life. But the siren that is Kentucky basketball called. No coach can resist. But many have heard the call and crashed against the rocks.

Sutton had four turbulent seasons at UK. He led them to the Elite Eight in his first season. But at the end of the 1988-89 season, Sutton was forced to resign after an NCAA investigation that almost brought the death penalty to Kentucky basketball.

Doug Barnes, an assistant coach under Sutton at UK, told the Lexington Herald-Leader, “Probably the biggest mistake made at UK was not understanding UK ... the scrutiny you get ... was probably his biggest downfall.”

That chapter no doubt kept Sutton out of the hall all these years. But his career got a reprieve from his alma mater, Oklahoma State.

Sutton, who played for the legendary Aggie coach Hank Iba, returned to Stillwater, Oklahoma, in 1990. He and “Big Country” Bryant Reeves took the Cowboys to the Final Four in 1995.

But it was when tragedy struck in 2001 that defined Sutton’s time at Oklahoma State.

On Jan. 27, 2001, one of the OSU team planes crashed while returning from a game at Colorado. Ten members of the traveling party, including two players, died.

Eleven days later, the Cowboys traveled to Lincoln to play Nebraska. It was their first time back in a plane since the tragedy. OSU lost 78-75 in overtime.

Sutton was a rock that night. The patriarch of the program held things together the rest of that season. OSU made the NCAA tourney. Three years later, the Cowboys were back in the Final Four in San Antonio.

He resigned in 2006, after a mixture of health problems and a bout with alcohol. He left with his name on the court in the arena named after his famous coach. A fitting honor for a man who lifted the program to an elite level and nurtured it from the lowest depths.

For everything that happened to him, Sutton remained a coach. Nobody taught better team man-to-man defense. In congratulating him via video this weekend, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins hailed Sutton, saying “it’s good to see a ball coach going into the hall of fame.”

A career is a body of work, and for all of Sutton’s winding roads, there weren’t many in the history of the game who could coach like Sutton. That was always the consistent base line.

Ball coach. Tough coach. Winning coach. Survivor coach.

Finally, and fittingly, hall of fame coach.

Photos: History of Creighton men's basketball in the NCAA tournament

Creighton has made the NCAA tournament 21 times in program history. Here are some of the best photos taken in that time.

1 of 62