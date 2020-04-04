“Coach Sutton” got the call he and his family and friends and a thousand former players have long waited for. Eddie Sutton is going into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. It’s long overdue.
What a career. Ups. Downs. Scandal. Tragedy. Triumph.
Sutton is one of 12 college basketball coaches with more than 800 career wins. He was the first to take four schools to the NCAA tournament.
It started with Creighton, in 1974.
Sutton arrived in Omaha in 1969, replacing the fiery Red McManus, who was not an easy guy to follow. Red won 138 games in 10 seasons, took CU to two NCAA tourneys and was credited with putting the school on the college hoops map with his philosophy of playing any team, anywhere.
Sutton was 82-50 in five seasons with one NCAA tourney — but it was a significant trip.
Creighton beat Texas 77-61 in the first round in Denton, Texas. The Jays then traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to play 14th-ranked Kansas. The Jays led 54-53 late but lost on a layup in the final minute.
The NCAA was into consolation games back then, and so Creighton stayed and played Louisville in the Midwest Regional third-place game. The Jays, behind Gene Harmon’s 22 points, beat the Cards 80-71.
Nearly 50 years later, CU teams are focused on being the “first” to make the NCAA Sweet 16. Back in 1974, the NCAA tourney included only 25 teams.
By winning one game, Sutton’s Jays were among the final 16 teams. And, they are the last Creighton team to win two NCAA tourney games.
That Sutton team remains a footnote in Creighton hoops history. The coach would soon go on to bigger things.
He left for Arkansas after that 1974 tourney. There, he would lead the Razorbacks to the 1978 Final Four in St. Louis, won by Kentucky over Duke.
Sutton built a legend over 11 seasons in Fayetteville: 260 wins, nine NCAA tourneys and an upset over Michael Jordan and North Carolina in 1984.
The coach could have stayed there for life. But the siren that is Kentucky basketball called. No coach can resist. But many have heard the call and crashed against the rocks.
Sutton had four turbulent seasons at UK. He led them to the Elite Eight in his first season. But at the end of the 1988-89 season, Sutton was forced to resign after an NCAA investigation that almost brought the death penalty to Kentucky basketball.
Doug Barnes, an assistant coach under Sutton at UK, told the Lexington Herald-Leader, “Probably the biggest mistake made at UK was not understanding UK ... the scrutiny you get ... was probably his biggest downfall.”
That chapter no doubt kept Sutton out of the hall all these years. But his career got a reprieve from his alma mater, Oklahoma State.
Sutton, who played for the legendary Aggie coach Hank Iba, returned to Stillwater, Oklahoma, in 1990. He and “Big Country” Bryant Reeves took the Cowboys to the Final Four in 1995.
But it was when tragedy struck in 2001 that defined Sutton’s time at Oklahoma State.
On Jan. 27, 2001, one of the OSU team planes crashed while returning from a game at Colorado. Ten members of the traveling party, including two players, died.
Eleven days later, the Cowboys traveled to Lincoln to play Nebraska. It was their first time back in a plane since the tragedy. OSU lost 78-75 in overtime.
Sutton was a rock that night. The patriarch of the program held things together the rest of that season. OSU made the NCAA tourney. Three years later, the Cowboys were back in the Final Four in San Antonio.
He resigned in 2006, after a mixture of health problems and a bout with alcohol. He left with his name on the court in the arena named after his famous coach. A fitting honor for a man who lifted the program to an elite level and nurtured it from the lowest depths.
For everything that happened to him, Sutton remained a coach. Nobody taught better team man-to-man defense. In congratulating him via video this weekend, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins hailed Sutton, saying “it’s good to see a ball coach going into the hall of fame.”
A career is a body of work, and for all of Sutton’s winding roads, there weren’t many in the history of the game who could coach like Sutton. That was always the consistent base line.
1999: Members of the Creighton basketball team, including Donnie Johnson, left, Justin Haynes, No. 40, and Alan Huss, No. 34, celebrate during the closing moments of an upset win over Louisville in the first round.
1991: Bob Harstad, the 1990 Missouri Valley player of the year, goes up for a shot over Seton Hall's Anthony Avent, the 1991 MVC player of the year, with Chad Gallagher getting position for a possible rebound. The Jays would go on to lose 81-69 in the second round.
2012: The referee keeps a close eye on Alabama's Andrew Steele as he plays tight defense against Creighton's Doug McDermott.
2007: Nevada's Kyle Shiloh, right, pokes the eye of Creighton's Nate Funk while both track a loose ball in the air during the Jays' 77-71 overtime loss.
2007: Creighton's Anthony Tolliver shoots against Nevada's Denis Ikovlev.
2007: Creighton's Dane Watts throws his elbows as he protects the ball from Nevada's Dennis Ikovlev (from left), Nick Fazekas and Marcelus Kemp.
2007: Creighton's Nick Porter reacts to the Bluejays' loss to Nevada.
2005: Creighton's Anthony Tolliver reacts to a foul called on him during the Jays' 63-61 loss to West Virginia.
2005: Creighton's Johnny Mathies, center, jumps for two but is swatted by West Virginia's Johannes Herber, right.
2005: Creighton fans cheer during a timeout after the Bluejays took a 10-0 lead to open the game against West Virginia.
2005: Creighton coach Dana Altman watches from the sidelines as the Bluejays and West Virginia duke it out.
2003: Creighton's Kyle Korver loses the ball after stealing it under the Central Michigan basket. The Jays would go on to lose 79-73.
2003: CMU's J.R. Wallace, left, and Tony Bowne, on floor, chase a loose ball with CU's Kyle Korver, No. 25, and Tyler McKinney, No. 24.
2003: Creighton coach Dana Altman watches Central Michigan take the lead in the second half.
2002: Creighton's Kyle Korver, left, tries to get by Illinois' Cory Bradford in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Jays would fall 72-60.
2002: Creighton's Larry House has layup is blocked by Illinois' Robert Archibald.
2002: Illinois coach Bill Self yells during his squad's game against Creighton.
2002: CU's Terrell Taylor kicks Cory Bradford's pass.
2002: Creighton's Terrell Taylor puts up the game-winning shot in double overtime to beat Florida 83-82 in a first-round game of the NCAA Midwest Regional.
2002: Creighton's Brody Deren, left, shoots over Florida's Udonis Haslem.
2002: Florida's Justin Hamilton, left, ties up Creighton's Joe Dabbert in the second half.
2002: Creighton's Kyle Korver celebrates after CU goes into overtime against Florida.
2001: Iowa's Jason Smith and Creighton's Kyle Korver scramble for a loose ball during the second half of the Hawkeyes' 69-56 win over the Jays.
2001: Creighton's Livan Pyfrom throws down the dunk over Iowa's Dean Oliver and Duez Henderson.
2001: Creighton seniors Ben Walker, left, and Ryan Sears leave the court after losing to Iowa.
2000: Creighton's Ben Walker, right, drives against Auburn's Scott Pohlman in the first round. The Jays would go on to fall 72-69.
2000: Creighton's Ryan Sears, left, and Justin Haynes, right, trap Auburn's Scott Pohlman.
2000: Creighton coach Dana Altman tries to get the Bluejays into position to press after they come with three-points of tying the game in the last minutes.
2000: Creighton seniors Donnie Johnson, left, and Matt West, right, watch the seconds tick away on their final game of their careers at Creighton.
1999: Creighton's Corie Brandon, right, leans around Maryland's Danny Miller, left. The Terrapins would win 75-63.
1999: Creighton coach Dana Altman signals jump ball to the officials after his players tied up Maryland.
1999: Creighton's Rodney Buford drives against Maryland's Laron Profit.
1999: Maryland's Terrell Stokes , left, and Steve Francis, right, right, box in Creighton's Ben Walker.
1999: Creighton's Ben Walker, on ground, reaches for a loose ball between Louisville defenders Cameron Murray, left, and Marques Maybin, right, during the second half.
1999: Creighton's Ryan Sears reaches out to attempt to knock the ball away from Louisville's Marques Maybin.