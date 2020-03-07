Tom's Takes: The Jays are Big East champs — and more history might be coming to the Hilltop

Fans celebrate as Creighton defeats Seton Hall to claim the regular season Big East conference championship on Saturday.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Big East Champs!

Creighton did it, and how, beating Seton Hall, 77-60. It took only seven years for the former Missouri Valley program to climb to the top. Amazing.

The Jays share the title with Seton Hall and Villanova, but they will have the No. 1 seed in this week's Big East tournament at the Garden. How's this for a tiebreaker? Creighton swept the Hall and won at Villanova. Pretty salty.

How's this for history? We just witnessed the greatest accomplishment in school history. And more might be on the way.

The story was Creighton's stellar defense, great all season. The story was the Jays not backing down from any fight or the moment. The story was Marcus Zegarowski's animation and big shots, Ty-Shon Alexander's defense, Damien Jefferson's thunder dunk. And the crowd of 18,519 that made noises never heard before in this building, not even for the Jonas Brothers.

The column? I'll let you know in a few hours. Right now the team is celebrating in front of me on the court with a stormed-court of Jays students and fans. They're singing "We Are The Champions." You'll hear it all night in Omaha.

