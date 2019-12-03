Creighton will be aiming for its first five-game nonconference winning streak in seven seasons when it plays at South Dakota on Wednesday night.
The Jays (6-1) have won their past four — beating North Dakota State and winning at Nebraska before picking up victories in the Cancun Challenge over then-No. 23 West Virginia and Temple.
CU will try to keep the momentum going. But that won’t be easy.
South Dakota picked up two convincing wins last week, taking down Ohio State and Northern Illinois. The Coyotes (7-1) are the seventh-best 3-point shooting team in the country (41.5%). They make 10.1 triples per game.
Creighton’s already off to its best start since the 2000-01 campaign. A 7-1 mark would be its best record at this point in the year since it opened the 1986-87 season with eight straight wins. The last time the Jays put together a five-game winning streak in nonconference play (2012-13), they ended up earning a conference championship and an NCAA tournament berth.
