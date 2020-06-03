College baseball players are returning to the diamond Thursday for the first organized event since the start of the pandemic. And three Bluejays will be participating in the competition.

Senior infielder Ryan Mantle, senior pitcher Jonah Smith and freshman Cam Frederick are the three Creighton representatives in the Collegiate Baseball Summer Invitational, which is a four-team tournament with an NCAA regional format.

Mantle plays for CBSI Unity. Frederick and Smith are on the CSBI Liberty squad. Unity and Liberty square off at 6 p.m. Thursday. ESPN2 will broadcast the action, with announcers Jason Benetti and Kyle Peterson on the call.

The tournament’s coaching staffs sent out the invitations to prospective players last month. More than 70 Division I teams will be represented on the four teams, according to a news release.

The players conducted practices this week. And on Thursday, the games will begin. A match up between CSBI Freedom and CSBI Independence is set to start at 9 p.m., after the Unity-Liberty game.

The 2020 college baseball season was supposed to be reaching its zenith this month. The NCAA tournament's super regional round would have been scheduled to start this weekend. But back in March, the threat of the spread of coronavirus canceled the season, and the College World Series.

The past 10 years of Creighton baseball

