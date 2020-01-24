Temi Carda and Carly Bachelor combined for 43 points to help Creighton hold off Xavier 62-55 Friday night at Sokol Arena.

Carda finished with 26 points and Bachelor had 17 — career highs for both. Bachelor, a 6-foot freshman, also finished with 10 rebounds for her first double-double.

Playing without leading scorer Jaylyn Agnew for a second straight game, the Bluejays had a hard time moving past Xavier, which has two wins this season.

Creighton went 3 of 17 from the field in the second quarter as the Musketeers took a 26-24 halftime lead.

But Carda triggered an 11-2 run early in the second half to put the Jays up 36-31. Carda scored eight during the spurt.

Xavier tied it 49-49 with just under six minutes to play, but Carda scored to put the Bluejays ahead for good. Bachelor’s putback with 1:40 left made it 58-51.

It was the seventh time this season that CU (13-6, 5-3 Big East), which snapped a two-game skid, won after trailing at halftime.

The Jays won despite shooting 32.3% from the field and being outrebounded 50-37. Outside of Carda and Bachelor, CU went 5 of 33 from the floor.

Tatum Rembao returned to Creighton’s lineup after missing eight games with a knee injury and finished with five points.

The Jays stay at home to face Butler at noon Sunday. The Bulldogs, who have won five of six, defeated Providence 50-47 Friday.

Xavier (2-17, 1-7)..................14  12  14  15—55

At Creighton (13-6, 5-3)........16    8  22  16—62

XU: Leyendecker 3-6 0-0 6, Dunham 2-7 0-0 5, Wasylson 1-6 0-0 2, Gray 7-18 3-6 17, Gross 4-8 0-2 9, Ross 1-5 0-0 2, Sharps 0-1 0-0 0, Gomez 0-1 0-0 0, Townsend 6-8 2-6 14. Totals: 24-60 5-14 55.

CU: Rembao 1-6 2-4 5, Carda 9-21 4-5 26, Griglione 1-2 0-0 2, Saunders 0-4 1-2 1, Elger 1-6 3-3 5, Pryor 0-3 0-0 0, Bachelor 6-8 5-6 17, Brotzki 1-8 1-2 4, Parham 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 20-62 16-22 62.

3-point goals: XU 2-14 (Leyendecker 0-1, Dunham 1-3, Wasylson 0-3, Gray 0-3, Gross 1-1, Ross 0-1, Sharps 0-1, Gomez 0-1), CU 6-21 (Rembao 1-4, Carda 4-5, Saunders 0-3, Elger 0-2, Pryor 0-1, Brotzki 1-6). Rebounds: XU 50 (Townsend 14), CU 37 (Bachelor 10). Assists: XU 8 (Dunham 2, Gray 2, Townsend 2), CU 10 (Carda 2, Elger 2, Parham 2). Total fouls: X 18, CU 16. Fouled out: none.

