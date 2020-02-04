Creighton’s players were about to empty out of the locker room before Saturday's game at Villanova when coach Greg McDermott brought up one of the team’s long-term goals.
Like most squads in the competitively balanced Big East, the Jays began league play aiming for a regular-season crown. That was a month ago, though.
At the midway point in conference action, CU has some catching up to do.
That was McDermott’s point in Philadelphia, before Creighton went out and earned a 76-61 victory over second-place Villanova.
“It was my last message before they went on the floor. I was like, ‘We can’t allow anymore separation,’” McDermott said on his postgame radio show Saturday. “Our goal is to win this league, and we’ve let a couple games get away. ... We couldn’t fall any farther behind.”
He may very well repeat the same message ahead of CU’s road game against Providence (12-10, 5-4) Wednesday night.
The Jays (17-5, 6-3) sit in third place in the Big East standings. They’re one game back of Villanova (17-4, 7-2) and two behind first-place Seton Hall (16-5, 8-1).
The Pirates do still have to play two games against both the Wildcats and the Jays. Villanova is at Butler on Wednesday, and it finishes the season with four of its final six games on the road. So the teams ahead of Creighton could still very well take on some losses.
But CU has to keep pace to have a shot at its first Big East regular-season title. The highest the Jays have finished was second in 2014.
“We’re right where we need to be,” McDermott said. “Now we just need to carry this momentum into the second half of league play.”
That’s been the challenge. The last two times Creighton has been 6-3 in conference action at the turn — in 2017 and 2018 — it finished the Big East season with a 4-5 mark, tying for third in both instances. The Jays started 8-1 in 2014, only to go 6-3 in the second half of league play and finish two games back of first-place Villanova.
This year’s CU squad wants more.
But that’s the big-picture objective. To get there, the Jays have to focus on maximizing each practice and each film session, according to junior Mitch Ballock. They aren’t where they need to be yet, he said.
“This could be a year where we do something special if we just figure out those little details that we’re missing to jump the last hurdle,” Ballock said. “We’re not at our ceiling.”
Villanova's Collin Gillespie, left, goes up for a shot over Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Villanova's Justin Moore (5) goes up for a shot between Creighton's Damien Jefferson (23) and Christian Bishop (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Creighton's Damien Jefferson (23) goes up for a shot against Villanova's Cole Swider (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Villanova head coach Jay Wright, left, and assistant coach Kyle Neptune yell to their team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Villanova's Collin Gillespie, center, tries to hang on to a loose ball against Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski, left, and Kelvin Jones during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander, left, reacts after making a basket against Villanova's Collin Gillespie during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Villanova's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (24) and Kelvin Jones (43) leap for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Villanova's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, left, and Creighton's Kelvin Jones leap for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott, right, celebrates with Ty-Shon Alexander during the final minute of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Creighton's Christian Bishop, right, tries to get a shot past Villanova's Jermaine Samuels during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Creighton's Denzel Mahoney (34) goes up for a shot against Villanova's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Villanova's Saddiq Bey, left, goes up fro a shot against Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander (5) goes up for a shot against Villanova's Jermaine Samuels (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Villanova's Collin Gillespie, left, goes up for a shot over Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Creighton's Denzel Mahoney goes up for a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Villanova's Justin Moore (5) goes up for a shot between Creighton's Damien Jefferson (23) and Christian Bishop (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Creighton's Damien Jefferson (23) goes up for a shot against Villanova's Cole Swider (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Villanova head coach Jay Wright, left, and assistant coach Kyle Neptune yell to their team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Villanova's Collin Gillespie, center, tries to hang on to a loose ball against Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski, left, and Kelvin Jones during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander, left, reacts after making a basket against Villanova's Collin Gillespie during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Villanova's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (24) and Kelvin Jones (43) leap for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Villanova's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, left, and Creighton's Kelvin Jones leap for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott, right, celebrates with Ty-Shon Alexander during the final minute of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Creighton's Christian Bishop, right, tries to get a shot past Villanova's Jermaine Samuels during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Creighton's Denzel Mahoney (34) goes up for a shot against Villanova's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Creighton's Mitch Ballock celebrates with fans during the final minute of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Villanova's Saddiq Bey, left, goes up fro a shot against Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander (5) goes up for a shot against Villanova's Jermaine Samuels (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.