MILWAUKEE - St. John's handed No. 10 Creighton a stunning loss in the Big East volleyball tournament semifinals, sweeping the Bluejays 25-17, 25-23, 26-24 Friday night.
Creighton had swept St. John's in both of their regular-season meetings, and the Bluejays had won the previous 13 meetings in the series.
Rachele Rastelli led St. John's with 13 kills as the Bluejays were outhit .188-.098. Creighton hit .088 and .027 in the first two sets.
Jaela Zimmerman led Creighton with 14 kills, while Keeley Davis was next with nine.
ST. JOHN'S 3, CREIGHTON 0
St. John's (21-11)..... 25 25 26 Creighton (24-5)....... 17 23 24 SJU (kills-aces-blocks): Rastelli 13-0-1, Alexakou 10-1-1, Mikelova 9-0-1, Palacios 3-0-3, Kathariou 3-0-5, Di Maulo 2-0-2. Totals: 40-1-13. CU: Zimmerman 14-1-1, Davis 9-1-0, Ballenger 6-0-5, Welty 5-0-2, Hickman 2-0-2, Witt 0-1-0, Cole 0-0-4. Totals: 36-3-14. Set assists: SJU 40 (Di Maulo 34, Sanabia 3, Rastelli 1, Alexakou 1, Kathariou 1), CU 34 (Cole 34).
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton's Brittany Witt celebrates a point in the third set against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton's Annika Welty spikes the ball against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Fans and players react as Creighton's Brittany Witt dives under a table on a ball hit Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019. Marquette won the set on play.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Marquette's Allie Barber hits the ball at Creighton's Madelyn Cole, left, and Megan Ballenger at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton's Megan Ballenger spikes the ball against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton's Madelyn Cole sets the ball against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton's Brittany Witt celebrates a point in the second set against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
From left: Creighton's Makenna Krause, Kiana Schmitt, Emily Bressman, Naomi Hickman, (with arms raised) and Grace Nelson celebrate a point against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman celebrates a point against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman gets ready to serve the ball against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton's Makenna Krause celebrates an ace serve in the third set against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth, left, and Volunteer Assistant Coach Noel Carpio talk during a timeout against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman hits ball towards Marquette's Ellie Koontz at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton's Megan Ballenger hits the ball towards Marquette's Gwyn Jones at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton's Megan Ballenger hits the ball between Marquette's Gwyn Jones, left, and Ellie Koontz at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton's Annika Welty bumps the ball against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton's Naomi Hickman, right, blocks the ball as Annika Welty, left, watches against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton's Brittany Witt, left, watches as Jaela Zimmerman bumps the ball against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton had a 19-12 lead over Marquette in the fourth set at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton vs. Marquette
Creighton's Annika Welty spikes the ball off of the hand of Marquette's Hope Werch at Sokol Arena on Friday, November 22, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.