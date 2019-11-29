Creighton-St. John's

Keely Davis and Megan Ballenger attempt to block a hit from St. John's Ariadni Kathariou.

 Steve Woltmann

MILWAUKEE - St. John's handed No. 10 Creighton a stunning loss in the Big East volleyball tournament semifinals, sweeping the Bluejays 25-17, 25-23, 26-24 Friday night.

Creighton had swept St. John's in both of their regular-season meetings, and the Bluejays had won the previous 13 meetings in the series.

Rachele Rastelli led St. John's with 13 kills as the Bluejays were outhit .188-.098. Creighton hit .088 and .027 in the first two sets.

Jaela Zimmerman led Creighton with 14 kills, while Keeley Davis was next with nine.

ST. JOHN'S 3, CREIGHTON 0

St. John's (21-11).....  25    25    26

Creighton (24-5).......  17    23    24

SJU (kills-aces-blocks): Rastelli 13-0-1, Alexakou 10-1-1, Mikelova 9-0-1, Palacios 3-0-3, Kathariou 3-0-5, Di Maulo 2-0-2. Totals: 40-1-13.

CU: Zimmerman 14-1-1, Davis 9-1-0, Ballenger 6-0-5, Welty 5-0-2, Hickman 2-0-2, Witt 0-1-0, Cole 0-0-4. Totals: 36-3-14.

Set assists: SJU 40 (Di Maulo 34, Sanabia 3, Rastelli 1, Alexakou 1, Kathariou 1), CU 34 (Cole 34).

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription