CHICAGO — Leilani Correa scored 16 of her 27 points in the second half as St. John’s pulled away for a 70-54 win over Creighton in the first round of the Big East tournament.
The Bluejays (19-11) shot just 32.1% in the second half and were 1 of 10 from 3-point range. The Red Storm (19-11) scored eight straight points early in the fourth quarter to turn a five-point lead into a 61-48 advantage.
Jaylyn Agnew scored 21 points for the Jays, who used an 18-2 run to close the first quarter to take a 20-5 lead on a Temi Carda jumper with 44 seconds left.
But St. John’s answered with a 22-7 run in the second and pulled even at 30-30 going into halftime.
Creighton (19-11).....20 10 14 10—54
St. John’s (19-11).......5 25 21 19—70
CU: Rembao 2-7 2-2 6, Carda 4-8 0-0 9, Agnew 8-17 2-2 21, Griglione 1-2 0-0 2, Elger 4-11 0-0 8, Saunders 1-5 0-0 2, Brotzki 2-5 2-3 6. Totals: 22-55 6-7 54.
SJU: Kebbe 2-5 8-8 13, England 5-8 0-0 11, Hoppie 1-5 0-0 2, Alston 3-13 2-2 8, E. Nolan 0-1 1-2 1, Drake 0-1 0-0 0, Correa 11-23 2-2 27, Bailey 4-7 0-0 8. Totals: 26-63 13-14 70.
3-point field goals: CU 4-19 (Rembao 0-3, Carda 1-2, Agnew 3-7, Griglione 0-1, Elger 0-4, Saunders 0-1, Brotzki 0-1), SJU 5-17 (Kebbe 1-1, England 1-3, Hoppie 0-3, Alston 0-2, E. Nolan 0-1, Drake 0-1, Correa 3-6).
Rebounds: CU 35 (Saunders 9), SJU 36 (Correa 11). Assists: CU 10 (Saunders 4), SJU 15 (England 5).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.