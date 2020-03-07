CHICAGO — Leilani Correa scored 16 of her 27 points in the second half as St. John’s pulled away for a 70-54 win over Creighton in the first round of the Big East tournament.

The Bluejays (19-11) shot just 32.1% in the second half and were 1 of 10 from 3-point range. The Red Storm (19-11) scored eight straight points early in the fourth quarter to turn a five-point lead into a 61-48 advantage.

Jaylyn Agnew scored 21 points for the Jays, who used an 18-2 run to close the first quarter to take a 20-5 lead on a Temi Carda jumper with 44 seconds left.

But St. John’s answered with a 22-7 run in the second and pulled even at 30-30 going into halftime.

Creighton (19-11).....20  10  14  10—54

St. John’s (19-11).......5  25  21  19—70

CU: Rembao 2-7 2-2 6, Carda 4-8 0-0 9, Agnew 8-17 2-2 21, Griglione 1-2 0-0 2, Elger 4-11 0-0 8, Saunders 1-5 0-0 2, Brotzki 2-5 2-3 6. Totals: 22-55 6-7 54.

SJU: Kebbe 2-5 8-8 13, England 5-8 0-0 11, Hoppie 1-5 0-0 2, Alston 3-13 2-2 8, E. Nolan 0-1 1-2 1, Drake 0-1 0-0 0, Correa 11-23 2-2 27, Bailey 4-7 0-0 8. Totals: 26-63 13-14 70.

3-point field goals: CU 4-19 (Rembao 0-3, Carda 1-2, Agnew 3-7, Griglione 0-1, Elger 0-4, Saunders 0-1, Brotzki 0-1), SJU 5-17 (Kebbe 1-1, England 1-3, Hoppie 0-3, Alston 0-2, E. Nolan 0-1, Drake 0-1, Correa 3-6).

Rebounds: CU 35 (Saunders 9), SJU 36 (Correa 11). Assists: CU 10 (Saunders 4), SJU 15 (England 5).

