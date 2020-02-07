Creighton’s coaches had two days to deliver a crash course on solving the St. John’s full-court press. So they took a realistic approach. They weren’t going to cover everything. They couldn’t. But that’s the challenge of league play.
But that’s the challenge of league play. Prep time is limited — particularly when every Big East team seems to have formed an identity around its own playing style.
You construct a game plan for one night, then immediately scrap it to unveil an entirely new scheme a couple of days later.
Just this past week, the Jays went from defending Villanova’s skilled playmakers in space to battling Providence’s muscle in a wrestling match in the congested paint.
And on Saturday, it’s a new test: CU has to figure out how to handle 40 minutes of pressure defense from a tenacious and relentless group of ball hawks.
“They’re so different than anybody we’ve played,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “The unpredictability of what’s coming is what makes it the most difficult. They’ll double-team out of nowhere and they’ll rotate in different ways. It’s a unique style, it’s a very aggressive style.”
The Jays used just two practices — er, one practice (the starters rested Thursday) — to work out all of their potential countermeasures.
Then again, they’re not alone.
Butler coach LaVall Jordan said Thursday that he institutes a 12-hour rule with his team. The Bulldogs got to enjoy a win Wednesday in a low-possession tussle with Villanova — but only for one night. Then they wiped off the whiteboards and started prepping for a potential up-and-down shootout with Marquette Sunday.
Providence players hadn’t even left the arena after they’d shut down Creighton’s small-ball attack in a victory Wednesday when coach Ed Cooley was outlining his expectation for the next day’s practice, which he vowed would be the most “physical” 60-minute session he’s ever conducted.
The Friars have Xavier next. In four days’ time, they’ll go from an opponent that can spread you out with a five-guard lineup to a foe that starts three big men.
“That’s the unique thing about our league — there’s a lot of different styles,” Cooley said on the Big East teleconference. “I think our guys are used to it. It’s just something that we talk about all the time. You have to be able to play, in a short period of time, a lot of different ways in order to try to get a win.”
In other words, what worked Wednesday probably will not work Saturday.
The guys who helped you win Wednesday may not get as many minutes Saturday.
What an opponent did to torment you Wednesday may not be something your Saturday opponent can replicate.
According to Ken Pomeroy’s average length of possession metric, the Big East has three of the six fastest major-conference teams in the country (St. John’s, DePaul and Georgetown). And the third slowest (Butler).
There are elite offensive rebounding teams in this league (Providence and Xavier). And elite shooting teams (Creighton and Marquette). Villanova plays without a true center, yet it spaces the floor with four dudes who play like guards in the bodies of small forwards. Seton Hall basically has three 7-footers within its regular rotation.
“You have to have a short memory,” McDermott said. “When you win, you enjoy it, and you turn the page. You’re going to lose some in this league, and when you do, you’ve got to flip the page as well.”
Whether Creighton can do that will be evident Saturday. Its opponent, St. John’s, has had a full week off.
