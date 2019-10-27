...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:00 AM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.9 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEARLY STEADY THIS WEEK.
&&
SOCCER
Skylar Heinrich scores lone goal for Creighton women's soccer in draw with St. John's
QUEENS, N.Y. — Freshman Skylar Heinrich scored her 11th goal of the season as Creighton and St. John's played to a 1-1 draw Sunday afternoon.
The Elkhorn graduate gave the Bluejays a 1-0 lead in the 65th minute as she gathered a long pass from Jordy Rothwell, raced past two defenders and scored from 15 yards out.
St. John's answered on Zsani Kajan's goal with 11:47 to play. Creighton finished with a 19-10 advantage in shot attempts as Keelan Terrell made four saves for CU.
Creighton plays its regular-season finale at home Thursday against Villanova. To reach the conference tournament, CU must beat Villanova, which is in fourth place, and get a loss or tie by both Marquette and Providence.
