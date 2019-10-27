QUEENS, N.Y. — Freshman Skylar Heinrich scored her 11th goal of the season as Creighton and St. John's played to a 1-1 draw Sunday afternoon.

The Elkhorn graduate gave the Bluejays a 1-0 lead in the 65th minute as she gathered a long pass from Jordy Rothwell, raced past two defenders and scored from 15 yards out.

St. John's answered on Zsani Kajan's goal with 11:47 to play. Creighton finished with a 19-10 advantage in shot attempts as Keelan Terrell made four saves for CU.

Creighton plays its regular-season finale at home Thursday against Villanova. To reach the conference tournament, CU must beat Villanova, which is in fourth place, and get a loss or tie by both Marquette and Providence.​

Creighton (8-6-3, 2-3-3)......0 1 0 0 — 1

St. John's (5-11-1, 2-5-1)....0 1 0 0 — 1

Goals: CU, Heinrich; SJ, Kajan

Photos: 2019 Creighton fall sports media day

