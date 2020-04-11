Shatel: There's no hint of a 'maybe' in Creighton junior Ty-Shon Alexander's goodbye

I should know better by now about these things. But I was surprised by Ty-Shon Alexander’s announcement.
Not that the Creighton junior guard would declare for the draft. That was expected. Stick a toe in, get feedback from NBA folks, listen to the advice from coach Greg McDermott and his NBA people. Don’t sign with an agent. Leave yourself wiggle room to return for a senior year at Creighton.
What sets up as a monster senior year.
Now maybe that’s still what Alexander does. But reading his statement, it sure sounds like he’s saying goodbye, so long, farewell.
I really thought Alexander would come back. But what do I know? I think like a sports writer, like a fan. Athletes have dreams and families and other reasons all their own. We’re along for the ride. Until one day we’re not.
It’s not that I don’t like money — my wife and daughters do — but I tend to think about things like glory and legacy. That’s the writer talking. And there is a boatload of both waiting for Alexander next season.
With the major jump he made as a lock-down defender this season, handcuffing Markus Howard and Myles Powell, Alexander became a Big East star. A potential Big East player of the year and first-team All-American, the face of a top-five team and Final Four contender.
And if that team makes history in the Sweet 16 and beyond? Instant legacy. No, it doesn’t pay the bills. But it’s why some players play the game, to leave their mark. This was a team with its sights on the second weekend in the NCAA tourney this year. So they knew.
But every player is also different. They all hear the NBA calling at different times. But is it calling?
In NBA mock draft models, Alexander’s name was hard to find, save for a draft site called nbadraftroom.com, where Alexander is listed at No. 58 overall, going to Toronto. The synopsis says, “A rock solid combo guard who can get his own shot. Is playing lights out and moving up the draft board.” He may be moving up a lot of boards now.
Or he might not get drafted at all. It’s a gamble.
Two reasons I thought he might stay at Creighton: Justin Patton and Khyri Thomas. Patton left for the NBA after his freshman year (second year at CU), Thomas after his junior year. Patton was taken 16th overall, Thomas early in the second round. Both have had underwhelming careers so far, fighting injuries and spending time in the G League.
And both were drafted higher than where Alexander figures to go.
There are no guarantees either way. Certainly, Alexander saw firsthand what happened to teammate Marcus Zegarowski, who suffered a flukish knee injury at the end of a dominant performance against Seton Hall on March 7. No guarantees, indeed.
So maybe Alexander saw that, and maybe he thinks that even with all the firepower returning next season, it might be harder for him to raise his game, get more shots, show NBA teams what they want to see. Yes, Creighton is loading up its nonconference schedule and will have more big-time games and exposure than ever. And maybe Alexander figures all those games, and lofty honors and history, are great. But he’s ready now.
And there’s one more angle we have to consider.
The pandemic has thrown the future of sports on its ear. The NBA draft now won’t happen until after August, if then. Who knows when or if there will be an NBA combine or pro days. Then there’s the suspended NBA season itself: up in the air and possibly over.
But what would Alexander stay for? There’s all this talk about no college football season in the fall, but college hoops workouts begin in September, games in early November. If there’s no college football, there’s no college basketball, either. Not early. Maybe it starts in late December and January. Maybe without testing and a vaccine, next season gets jumbled and shortened.
All that uncertainty, and so Alexander says maybe it’s time to get paid. Now.
So if he’s gone, we’re happy for Ty-Shon, happy for the opportunity and road ahead and happy he was here, part of a special team that raised the first Big East banner. But it’s a bittersweet feeling. The flip side is how that special season fell apart, with Zegarowski’s injury, and then the canceled NCAA tournament.
Now this. Several national outlets are picking Creighton in the top five to start next season. Jerry Palm, the bracketologist for CBS Sports, released a way-too-early bracket on Thursday and had the Jays as one of his four No. 1 seeds. Think about that.
That’s not likely now. Will Creighton still be good? Absolutely. And it will be Zegarowski’s team now, and it probably would have been anyway. But Alexander’s impact is too great, and his fingerprints were expected to be all over trophies and historic moments. To say it will be the same, it won’t. Not at all.
Creighton has been so close to greatness in the past and it’s unreal how timing has seemingly foiled the program time and again. If Patton stays one more year, that’s a special team. If Thomas comes back last season, special team. Now Alexander.
Maybe it still can happen. But it didn’t sound like it. It sounded like another Creighton star has chosen to start his dream and career now. You can’t blame him. You can only thank him for the memories, for stopping through on the path toward his dreams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.