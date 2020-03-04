The Jays are still alive in the Big East title race. Thanks to Villanova.
The Wildcats went to Seton Hall and took down the Pirates 79-77 Wednesday — the game went final about 45 minutes after Creighton defeated Georgetown 91-76.
Seton Hall’s already clinched at least a share of the Big East regular season crown, but the Pirates still need one more win to earn an outright championship. They’ll have to beat CU in Omaha to do that.
And for the Jays, they could secure their first-ever conference title since joining the Big East.
So the stage is set for Saturday.
It’s No. 11 Creighton against No. 8 Seton Hall inside the CHI Health Center. The final game of the regular season is set for a 1:30 p.m. tipoff on FOX.
Just three days ago, the Jays' title chances took a serious hit when they lost 91-71 at St. John's Sunday. CU controlled its own destiny before dropping that game.
But now Creighton has new life.
The Jays' best finish in the Big East standings was second in 2014. They've twice finished as runners-up in the conference tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.