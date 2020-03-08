Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard conducted his post-game radio interview courtside at the CHI Health Center Saturday, reacting to a 77-60 defeat as Creighton’s students rushed the floor, a championship banner was revealed and the Jays players cut down the nets.
CU earned a Big East championship, yes. But it shared the title with Seton Hall and Villanova.
And yet the Pirates players were stuffed inside their locker room, lamenting over the frustrations after defeat.
That upset Willard. He sounded off. His radio interview comments were circulated among East Coast media sources after the game. Fans launched into debates on social media.
“I’m really pissed off that people are cutting down the nets and my guys are down there (in the locker room,” Willard said on his radio show, according to NJ.com. “I should’ve brought them out, but they’re not in a very good mood right now.”
Willard repeated himself a few minutes later during a hallway chat with reporters, joking that he planned to pay students to storm the court at Seton Hall’s on-campus arena while the Pirates raise a banner.
“I don’t care if I have to scotch tape it up there,” he said.
Coach Greg McDermott addressed Willard’s post-game comments in a tweet Sunday, suggesting that they both spoke and resolved some of the lingering gripes.
I talked with Kevin Willard.He simply wished his guys could have had the opportunity to celebrate the BE title in the same fashion we did. I would have felt the same if the roles were reversed. It’s and honor for us to share the title with two great programs in Seton Hall & Nova.— Coach McDermott (@cucoachmac) March 8, 2020
It's actually uncharted territory for this reformed league. There haven't been multiple regular season champions in the Big East since its reconstruction.
Villanova's won it outright five times. Xavier earned the title in 2017.
The Big East championship is Seton Hall’s first since 1993. The Pirates actually clinched a share on March 1, following CU’s defeat at St. John’s. They didn't have a game that day. But they missed two chances to win the crown outright — dropping a home game to Villanova Wednesday before losing in Omaha Saturday.
For the Jays, it’s their first championship since joining the league. They won it after a thrilling scoring display in the second half, when they shot 65.4% from the floor and scored on 13 of their final 15 possessions.
And their celebration is something that McDermott said he and his players will cherish.
“An incredible day,” he said. “That scene at the end of the game is something that I’ll never forget, and it will live with these guys for the rest of their lives.”
