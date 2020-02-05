PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Providence’s shooters got hot and Creighton couldn’t solve a zone defense after halftime as the Jays’ four-game win streak came to an end in a 73-56 defeat Wednesday night.
CU went ahead by as many as 10 points before the break and it held a six-point edge early in the second half.
But the Friars blitzed No. 21 Creighton from there — they outscored the Jays 34-11 over the game’s final 15 minutes, dominating on both ends of the floor.
By the time it was over, CU had logged its worst shooting percentage of league play (37.1%) and second-lowest scoring output of the year. It missed seven consecutive shots during two different stretches after halftime.
The Jays (17-6, 6-4) couldn’t slow down Providence enough to keep pace, either — the Friars made a league-play-high 12 3-pointers, going eight of 10 from deep after halftime.
“We’ve just got to figure out other ways to win games when we’re not making shots,” junior Mitch Ballock said on Creighton’s postgame radio show. “(Wednesday) was one of those nights. We’ve got to be better on the defensive end.”
The Friars’ size made it difficult strategically for CU’s small-ball lineup. The Jays spent much of the game packed in the lane, often daring a team that ranked eighth in the Big East in 3-point shooting to try jump shots.
Providence’s 18 points in the paint matched a season-low. But the jumpers were falling for the Friars.
They made three straight 3-pointers during a game-changing 11-0 surge early in the second half. After Creighton pulled within 60-52 with five minutes left, sophomore David Duke nailed a pull-up triple at the end of the shot clock to push their advantage back to double digits. Sophomore A.J. Reeves went 6 of 8 from long-range, scoring 22 points.
“I saw a couple go in and it was over from there,” Reeves said in the postgame press conference.
CU’s guards never got to enjoy that feeling, particularly once the Friars (13-10, 6-4) switched to a zone.
The Jays held a three-point lead with 15 minutes left when the long and active Providence defenders settled into what appeared to be an extended 2-3 look. They did surrender a few open jumpers. But they also deflected passes, cut off driving lanes and bothered shots up close.
Creighton made just five of its final 23 shots. It went 2 of 14 from 3-point range after halftime and 3 of 8 on layups (three were blocked).
“We were a little paralyzed, we were a little slow,” Ballock said. “The ball stopped moving a little bit.”
Ballock insisted that Creighton still had plenty of quality shooting windows after halftime, though. They just didn’t fall. He missed his final eight shots.
Junior Marcus Zegarowski dished out seven assists, but he never got going as a scorer. He finished with a season-low three points on 1 of 10 shooting. Denzel Mahoney, who’d averaged 13.1 points in league play, did not score.
As a team, the Jays managed just 20 points in that dismal second half.
“We haven’t had many stinkers on the year,” CU coach Greg McDermott said on his postgame radio show. “But (Wednesday), we didn’t play well in the second half. Providence certainly deserves the lion’s share of the credit for that.”
The loss will go in the books as a missed opportunity for Creighton, which could have moved into a tie for second place in the Big East standings with a win. Instead, the Jays are in a four-way tie for third place with Butler, Providence and Marquette. CU will return to action Saturday when it hosts St. John’s.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.