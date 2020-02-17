The Jays have won seven of their last eight, and they've jumped to No. 15 in the AP Top 25 poll. But they have two ranked opponents on the schedule this week. No. 19 Marquette is up first. A preview of the match-up is below:
Trending: Marquette’s playing arguably its best basketball of the season. It’s won six of its last eight games. Those two defeats? An overtime loss at Butler and a one-point loss at Villanova. The Golden Eagles have won their last four home games by an average of 14.3 points.
Senior guard Markus Howard: He became the Big East’s all-time leading scorer last week, and he’s a surefire All-American. Howard’s numbers in league play are ridiculous: 28.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. CU’s Ty-Shon Alexander will draw the primary defensive assignment again.
Junior guard Koby McEwen: He was coming off a thumb injury in the first game against CU. Then he got in foul trouble. So McEwen was essentially a non-factor back on New Year’s Day. But he’ll surely make an impact this time. The 6-foot-4 playmaker has been a double-figure scorer in each of the past six games.
Senior guard Sacar Anim: He's had a bit of an up-and-down stretch offensively, scoring just 26 total points in his last three games after averaging 23.4 points in the three prior contests. But Creighton’s certainly aware of his potential. Anim finished with 18 points on 7 of 12 shooting against the Jays back on Jan. 1.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Push the pace: During the first Creighton-Marquette game, it seemed like the Jays were able to push tempo and find easy buckets every time the Golden Eagles started to make a run. CU was credited with 17 fastbreak points — but it also scored 14 first-half points in the first 10 seconds of the shot clock directly following MADE field goals. Marquette should be better prepared to handle the Jays’ pace. But Creighton has to be committed to using its speed advantage anyway.
2. Maintain focus on defense: It starts in transition. The Golden Eagles like to run when they can — and their shooters, just like Creighton’s guards, are good at spotting up for open 3-point looks on the break. The Jays have to be locked in from the moment Marquette gains possession. And in the halfcourt, it’s likely that CU will have an extra defender available to try to help slow down Howard, so rotations and closeouts have to be sharp and crisp.
3. Defend without fouling: Marquette has the 15th-highest free-throw rate in the country, according to KenPom’s data. That’s largely because of Howard, who draws an average of 6.9 fouls per 40 minutes during league play (first in the conference). But in the first meeting against CU, the Golden Eagles attempted a season-low eight free-throw attempts — which is one of the reasons why Creighton cruised to a 92-75 win.
Predictions
Vegas: Marquette -2
ESPN’s BPI: Marquette’s win probability is 69.4%
KenPom: Marquette wins 79-76
Jon Nyatawa’s take: An argument can surely be made for the Jays, just because their system and style makes it difficult for the Golden Eagles to play their big men. And Creighton's been on fire. But Marquette’s had a week to prepare. It’s coming off a loss, and it’ll be looking for some revenge against CU, too. I think the Golden Eagles end up prevailing in a fun one, 84-80.
1 of 23
Creighton Ty-Shon Alexander celebrates two points against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Players and officials step in to separate Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski. bottom and DePaul's Charlie Moore after things got heated during the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Creighton Ty-Shon Alexander celebrates two points against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Damien Jefferson passes the ball against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
DePaul's Jalen Coleman-Lands passes the ball past Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander in the first half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Ty-Shon Alexander dunks the ball in the first half against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski shoots over DePaul's Charlie Moore, left and DePaul's Jalen Coleman-Lands,, bottom right, at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton'S Denzel Mahoney tries to pass the ball around DePaul's Jalen Coleman-Lands at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Mitch Ballock passes the ball around DePaul's DJ Williams at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop dunks on DePaul in the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop, right, and DePaul's Jaylen Butz both reach for the ball at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop, right, and DePaul's Jaylen Butz both reach for the ball at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mitch Ballock shoots a three-point basket in front of DePaul's Darious Hall at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott talks with Kelvin Jones during a timeout against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell, right, and DePaul's Markese Jacobs fight for a loose ball in the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell, right, and DePaul's Markese Jacobs fight for a loose ball in the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Nic Zeil stretches for a rebound against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander, left, and Marcus Zegarowski, right scramble with DePaul's Charlie Moore for a loose ball during the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Players and officials step in to separate Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski. bottom and DePaul's Charlie Moore after things got heated during the second half at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
DePaul's Charlie Moore, left, tries to steal the ball from Creighton's Jett Canfield at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski and Damien Jefferson, right, compete with DePaul's Jaylen Butz for a rebound at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Damien Jefferson dunks the ball against DePaul at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Nic Zeil, left, and Jalen Windham, center try to block a shot by DePaul's Darious Hall at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
DePaul Head Coach Dave Leitao talks to his team during a timeout against Creight at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander gets a hand on a shot from DePaul's Jalen Coleman-Lands at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.