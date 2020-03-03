Creighton's players huddle up before a home game earlier this season. The Jays, whose five-game winning streak got snapped at St. John's on Sunday, will be back in action inside the CHI Health Center against Georgetown Wednesday.
The Jays suffered a stunning 91-71 defeat at St. John’s on Sunday. Now they have to bounce back. They’ll be back at home to host Georgetown, which beat CU back in January. A preview of the match-up is below:
Trending: Georgetown temporarily reinserted itself in the NCAA tournament conversation by winning three out of four to begin February. That stretch included a 73-66 victory at Butler. But the Hoyas have lost four games since. Their lack of depth may be catching up with them.
Senior guard Jagan Mosely: One of the best defenders in the Big East. An expert at drawing charges. But Mosely’s also taken on more a scoring role over these past few games. He’s totaled 30 points on 9 of 21 shooting (13 free throw attempts) in his past two games.
Junior forward Jamorko Pickett: Georgetown’s clever in how it designs plays to get Pickett looks. And since he’s able to quickly set his feet and fire away once he sprints off a screen, it can be tough to stop. Pickett’s long 6-foot-8 frame also makes him a weapon on the interior.
Senior center Omer Yurtseven: He’s missed four of the past five games, so he may not even suit up. But if he’s able to go, the 7-footer will certainly be a match-up issue for CU — just like in the first game. He scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Afterward, coach Greg McDermott said Yurtseven’s “presence was too much for us to overcome.”
Big man Omer Yurtseven has missed 4 of the last 5 games for Georgetown so this may not end up factoring into Wednesday’s matchup, but here are a few examples of how he beat CU’s ball screen coverage during the first meeting pic.twitter.com/C51yP5WJT0
There’s Yurtseven’s uncertain status to monitor. And it’s also unclear if sophomore Mac McClung will be available Wednesday. He’s missed seven of the past eight games — he had a boot on his foot Sunday.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Be ready for a battle: Injuries, dismissals, losses. Georgetown’s been through a lot. But its players are still working. They can press you end-line to end-line, they’ll fly around in a disruptive zone to mess up your rhythm and they’ll drive the ball down your throat until you move or foul them. These Hoyas have the look of a tough-minded group. They trailed Xavier by nine points with eight minutes to go Sunday — and that game was tied in the final minute.
Georgetown’s undermanned but still working hard. Snapped this clip from Sunday’s game, where the Hoyas pressured fullcourt and then flew around in their zone. pic.twitter.com/nWzG529aea
2. Defend without fouling: During conference play, Georgetown’s scoring 22.2% of its points from the free-throw line (second-highest rate) and it’s made 79.5% of its shots at the stripe (first among league teams). The Hoyas’ have an attacking mentality, so Creighton’s defenders will need to be fundamentally sound. In the first CU-Georgetown game, the Jays gave up 20 free-throw attempts, matching the second-most by a Big East opponent against Creighton this year.
3. Make the bigs work: The Hoyas’ centers are pretty agile and athletic, yes. But without Yurtseven on the floor, they’ve been relying on two freshmen (Qudus Wahab and Timothy Ighoefe) to split time at the 5 position. Creighton would prefer it if those guys are not able to comfortably root themselves in the paint, simply waiting for the next shot to block. So look for the Jays to make the bigs move their feet — forcing them to defend on the perimeter and in transition.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 83.8%
KenPom: Creighton wins 82-73
Jon Nyatawa’s take: Sunday’s loss at St. John’s was an offensive performance to forget. The Jays went 4 of 27 from 3-point range, their worst long-range shooting display of the season. The good news? They return to the comfort of their home court Wednesday, where they’ll face the league’s least-efficient defense. Nothing’s ever guaranteed, obviously. But I don’t see Georgetown slowing CU down. So Creighton bounces back with an 85-69 win.
2016: Creighton players from left Toby Hegner, Tyler Clement and Kobe Paras react to a play in the first half. The Jays would lose to Rhode Island 84-72 in the first round.
1999: Members of the Creighton basketball team, including Donnie Johnson, left, Justin Haynes, No. 40, and Alan Huss, No. 34, celebrate during the closing moments of an upset win over Louisville in the first round.
1991: Bob Harstad, the 1990 Missouri Valley player of the year, goes up for a shot over Seton Hall's Anthony Avent, the 1991 MVC player of the year, with Chad Gallagher getting position for a possible rebound. The Jays would go on to lose 81-69 in the second round.
2012: The referee keeps a close eye on Alabama's Andrew Steele as he plays tight defense against Creighton's Doug McDermott.
2007: Nevada's Kyle Shiloh, right, pokes the eye of Creighton's Nate Funk while both track a loose ball in the air during the Jays' 77-71 overtime loss.
2007: Creighton's Anthony Tolliver shoots against Nevada's Denis Ikovlev.
2007: Creighton's Dane Watts throws his elbows as he protects the ball from Nevada's Dennis Ikovlev (from left), Nick Fazekas and Marcelus Kemp.
2007: Creighton's Nick Porter reacts to the Bluejays' loss to Nevada.
2005: Creighton's Anthony Tolliver reacts to a foul called on him during the Jays' 63-61 loss to West Virginia.
2005: Creighton's Johnny Mathies, center, jumps for two but is swatted by West Virginia's Johannes Herber, right.
2005: Creighton fans cheer during a timeout after the Bluejays took a 10-0 lead to open the game against West Virginia.
2005: Creighton coach Dana Altman watches from the sidelines as the Bluejays and West Virginia duke it out.
2003: Creighton's Kyle Korver loses the ball after stealing it under the Central Michigan basket. The Jays would go on to lose 79-73.
2003: CMU's J.R. Wallace, left, and Tony Bowne, on floor, chase a loose ball with CU's Kyle Korver, No. 25, and Tyler McKinney, No. 24.
2003: Creighton coach Dana Altman watches Central Michigan take the lead in the second half.
2002: Creighton's Kyle Korver, left, tries to get by Illinois' Cory Bradford in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Jays would fall 72-60.
2002: Creighton's Larry House has layup is blocked by Illinois' Robert Archibald.
2002: Illinois coach Bill Self yells during his squad's game against Creighton.
2002: CU's Terrell Taylor kicks Cory Bradford's pass.
2002: Creighton's Terrell Taylor puts up the game-winning shot in double overtime to beat Florida 83-82 in a first-round game of the NCAA Midwest Regional.
2002: Creighton's Brody Deren, left, shoots over Florida's Udonis Haslem.
2002: Florida's Justin Hamilton, left, ties up Creighton's Joe Dabbert in the second half.
2002: Creighton's Kyle Korver celebrates after CU goes into overtime against Florida.
2001: Iowa's Jason Smith and Creighton's Kyle Korver scramble for a loose ball during the second half of the Hawkeyes' 69-56 win over the Jays.
2001: Creighton's Livan Pyfrom throws down the dunk over Iowa's Dean Oliver and Duez Henderson.
2001: Creighton seniors Ben Walker, left, and Ryan Sears leave the court after losing to Iowa.
2000: Creighton's Ben Walker, right, drives against Auburn's Scott Pohlman in the first round. The Jays would go on to fall 72-69.
2000: Creighton's Ryan Sears, left, and Justin Haynes, right, trap Auburn's Scott Pohlman.
2000: Creighton coach Dana Altman tries to get the Bluejays into position to press after they come with three-points of tying the game in the last minutes.
2000: Creighton seniors Donnie Johnson, left, and Matt West, right, watch the seconds tick away on their final game of their careers at Creighton.
1999: Creighton's Corie Brandon, right, leans around Maryland's Danny Miller, left. The Terrapins would win 75-63.
1999: Creighton coach Dana Altman signals jump ball to the officials after his players tied up Maryland.
1999: Creighton's Rodney Buford drives against Maryland's Laron Profit.
1999: Maryland's Terrell Stokes , left, and Steve Francis, right, right, box in Creighton's Ben Walker.
1999: Creighton's Ben Walker, on ground, reaches for a loose ball between Louisville defenders Cameron Murray, left, and Marques Maybin, right, during the second half.
1999: Creighton's Ryan Sears reaches out to attempt to knock the ball away from Louisville's Marques Maybin.
1999: Creighton's Doug Swenson, left, and Ryan Sears , No. 5, pressure Louisville's Tony Williams.
