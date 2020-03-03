Huddle

Creighton's players huddle up before a home game earlier this season. The Jays, whose five-game winning streak got snapped at St. John's on Sunday, will be back in action inside the CHI Health Center against Georgetown Wednesday.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

The Jays suffered a stunning 91-71 defeat at St. John’s on Sunday. Now they have to bounce back. They’ll be back at home to host Georgetown, which beat CU back in January. A preview of the match-up is below:

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: CHI Health Center

TV: Fox Sports Network (full coverage plan)

Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO

Online: Fox Sports Go

Opponent info

Record: 15-14, 5-11 Big East

NET ranking: No. 60 (CU: No. 13)

2018-19 postseason: NIT first round

KenPom offensive efficiency: 31st (CU: 6th)

KenPom defensive efficiency: 127th (CU: 76th)

Trending: Georgetown temporarily reinserted itself in the NCAA tournament conversation by winning three out of four to begin February. That stretch included a 73-66 victory at Butler. But the Hoyas have lost four games since. Their lack of depth may be catching up with them.

Series history: Creighton leads 8-7 (The Hoyas won an 83-80 shootout on Jan. 15)

Players to watch

Senior guard Jagan Mosely: One of the best defenders in the Big East. An expert at drawing charges. But Mosely’s also taken on more a scoring role over these past few games. He’s totaled 30 points on 9 of 21 shooting (13 free throw attempts) in his past two games.

Junior forward Jamorko Pickett: Georgetown’s clever in how it designs plays to get Pickett looks. And since he’s able to quickly set his feet and fire away once he sprints off a screen, it can be tough to stop. Pickett’s long 6-foot-8 frame also makes him a weapon on the interior.

Senior center Omer Yurtseven: He’s missed four of the past five games, so he may not even suit up. But if he’s able to go, the 7-footer will certainly be a match-up issue for CU — just like in the first game. He scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Afterward, coach Greg McDermott said Yurtseven’s “presence was too much for us to overcome.”

Injury report

There’s Yurtseven’s uncertain status to monitor. And it’s also unclear if sophomore Mac McClung will be available Wednesday. He’s missed seven of the past eight games — he had a boot on his foot Sunday.

Three keys for Creighton

1. Be ready for a battle: Injuries, dismissals, losses. Georgetown’s been through a lot. But its players are still working. They can press you end-line to end-line, they’ll fly around in a disruptive zone to mess up your rhythm and they’ll drive the ball down your throat until you move or foul them. These Hoyas have the look of a tough-minded group. They trailed Xavier by nine points with eight minutes to go Sunday — and that game was tied in the final minute.

2. Defend without fouling: During conference play, Georgetown’s scoring 22.2% of its points from the free-throw line (second-highest rate) and it’s made 79.5% of its shots at the stripe (first among league teams). The Hoyas’ have an attacking mentality, so Creighton’s defenders will need to be fundamentally sound. In the first CU-Georgetown game, the Jays gave up 20 free-throw attempts, matching the second-most by a Big East opponent against Creighton this year.

3. Make the bigs work: The Hoyas’ centers are pretty agile and athletic, yes. But without Yurtseven on the floor, they’ve been relying on two freshmen (Qudus Wahab and Timothy Ighoefe) to split time at the 5 position. Creighton would prefer it if those guys are not able to comfortably root themselves in the paint, simply waiting for the next shot to block. So look for the Jays to make the bigs move their feet — forcing them to defend on the perimeter and in transition.

Predictions

ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 83.8%

KenPom: Creighton wins 82-73

Jon Nyatawa’s take: Sunday’s loss at St. John’s was an offensive performance to forget. The Jays went 4 of 27 from 3-point range, their worst long-range shooting display of the season. The good news? They return to the comfort of their home court Wednesday, where they’ll face the league’s least-efficient defense. Nothing’s ever guaranteed, obviously. But I don’t see Georgetown slowing CU down. So Creighton bounces back with an 85-69 win.

Photos: History of Creighton men's basketball in the NCAA tournament

Creighton has made the NCAA tournament 21 times in program history. Here are some of the best photos taken in that time.

1 of 62

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa