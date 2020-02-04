The Jays, who've won four games in row, have worked themselves into the Big East title race. But they need to win at Providence to keep pace. The Friars, meanwhile, are looking for signature wins. So there will be plenty on the line in Rhode Island. A preview:
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, R.I.
TV: Fox Sports Network
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN
Online: Fox Sports Go
Opponent info
Record: 12-10, 5-4 Big East
NET ranking: 66th (CU: 14th)
2018-19 postseason: NIT first round
KenPom offensive efficiency: 115th (CU: 8th)
KenPom defensive efficiency: 56th (CU: 79th)
Trending: Wednesday will end of the toughest stretch of the season for Providence. Five straight games against ranked opponents. The Friars lost the first three before winning at Butler Saturday. Coach Ed Cooley said his team played desperate to get it done. And it’ll likely bring the same attitude into this game against Creighton because Providence still has lots of work to do to build a worthy NCAA tournament profile.
Series history: Providence leads 15-11 (Creighton’s won three in a row, including the Jan. 18 game in Omaha)
Players to watch
Senior forward Alpha Diallo: He didn’t score against Villanova and then didn’t start at Butler. Puzzling. But given his track record, the 6-foot-7, 210-pounder could pose a serious problem for the undersized Jays. He has in the past.
Sophomore guard David Duke: He torched Creighton for 36 points in the first meeting, slicing his way to the rim and bombing in 3-pointers over the defense. He’s got a nice mid-range jumper, too. CU will have to revise its game plan against Duke.
Senior guard Luwane Pipkins: He’s coming off a game where he went 4 of 9 from 3-point range and made all 10 of his free throws. It could be the start of a hot streak for a guy whose urgency is rising with the season on the line.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Rebound: Providence is the best offensive rebounding team in the Big East — creating a second-chance opportunity on an astounding 34.1% of its misses. The Jays aren’t going to eliminate all of those. That’s what the Friars do best. But in the first game, CU surrendered 19 offensive boards and 25 second-chance points. Almost half of Providence’s misses ended up in the hands of a Friar. Creighton has to be better there.
2. Make the bigs work: We’ll see what lineup the Friars go with. Against Butler they started two big men, the 6-foot-9 Kalif Young and the 6-foot-10 Nate Watson. That grouping may not be workable against Creighton’s small-ball approach. But still, Young and Watson will play a ton at center. And they’ll be bruisers down low. The Jays have to be intentional about making them run the floor and defend multiple ball screens.
3. Don’t back down from the fight: Creighton’s resiliency made the difference in that first game. Despite getting beat on the glass and falling behind down the stretch, the Jays stayed the course. Cooley, whose teams are known for their toughness, complimented CU for its tenacity after the game. Creighton will need that fire for 40 minutes again — and it might be more difficult to summon on the road.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Providence’s win probability is 59.3%
KenPom: Creighton wins 73-70
Jon Nyatawa’s take: Ty-Shon Alexander banged up his knee and Marcus Zegarowski was sick, and yet the Jays still found a way to beat Providence in that first meeting. The Friars used to be CU’s kryptonite. But Creighton seems to have learned to grind out wins. So I’ll pick the Jays, 71-65
This game has every excuse to lose built in. Road game against an opponent dying for a quality win that has a huge advantage in the paint. Normally I would predict a loss but these Jays keep proving us all wrong and hopefully they continue to do so in RI.
