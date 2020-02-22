The Jays picked up a win at No. 19 Marquette on Tuesday and now they'll play their second ranked opponent of the week Sunday. Butler, which handled CU back in January, comes to town. A breakdown of the matchup is below:

When: 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: CHI Health Center

Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO

TV: FS1

Online: Fox Sports Go

Opponent info

2019-20 record: 19-8, 7-7 Big East

NET ranking: No. 17 (CU: No. 11)

2018-19 postseason: NIT first round

KenPom offensive efficiency: 20th (CU: 6th)

KenPom defensive efficiency: 56th (CU: 70th)

Trending: The Bulldogs began the year 15-1, but they haven’t yet found a groove in Big East play. In fact, they’ve lost four of their past six games. That’s largely because their normally stingy defense hasn’t been as effective lately. Butler ranks ninth in defensive efficiency during league action. But this team is certainly capable. It has eight Quadrant 1 wins to prove it.

Series history: Creighton leads 11-9 (The Bulldogs beat CU 71-57 on Jan. 4 in Indianapolis)

Injury report: 7-foot-1 reserve center Derrik Smits (knee) did not play at Seton Hall on Wednesday.

Three players to watch

Senior guard Kamar Baldwin: He scored 20 of his team’s 37 second-half points in the first meeting against Creighton, routinely working his way into the lane and finishing in clever ways. Baldwin’s a gamer and a winner. He’ll be difficult for CU to hold down.

Senior guard Sean McDermott: He was the X-factor against the Jays last month, scoring 18 points on 7 of 11 shooting. He finished at all three levels, often moving well without the ball to create space from his defender. The 6-foot-6 forward ranks fourth in the league in 3-point shooting (40.1%).

Junior forward Bryce Nze: The Bulldogs like to play through him, on the block and near the high-post. He leads the Big East in field-goal percentage (62.2%). And on the other end of the floor, his versatility at 6-foot-7 allows Butler to play small when needed.

Three keys for Creighton

1. Set the pace: Butler’s going to take its time with its offensive possessions — the Bulldogs rank last in the Big East during conference play at an average of 20.1 seconds per trip. And their disciplined defense is designed to make teams work. In the first game, Creighton only managed two fastbreak points. So the Jays will look to play the rematch at their preferred tempo.

2. Defend the paint: CU doesn’t want to leave shooters unoccupied along the perimeter all game long. But it may have to surrender some jump shots if it’s going to plug up driving lanes and limit the Butler bigs. The Bulldogs rank 33rd nationally and first in the Big East in 2-point field goal percentage (53.5%). Their 34 points in the paint back on Jan. 4 marked the fourth-most by a Creighton opponent in Big East play. The interior of the Jays’ defense will be tested Sunday.

3. Don’t rely solely on jumpers: In their loss to Butler, the Jays worked their way back into the game by attacking a stretched-out Bulldog defense committed to defending the 3-point arc. They had 18 points alone on layups and dunks after halftime. Creighton is the best 3-point shooting team during conference action (38.1%). And opponents often sell out to limit that aspect of CU’s game. The Jays have to make them pay.

Predictions

ESPN’s BPI: Creighton's win probability is 64.8%

KenPom: Creighton wins 73-68

Jon Nyatawa’s take: Butler has the athletes (and the back-court length) to disrupt the timing and flow of CU’s offense. At least, that is what happened early on in the first game, when the Bulldogs built a lead that proved to be insurmountable. But that was way back on Jan. 4. Creighton’s dealt with ball pressure and extended perimeter defense in basically every game since. And it’s handled itself well. I think the Jays will win this one, 75-67.

