The Jays, coming off a momentous win at No. 10 Seton Hall, will now host last-place DePaul. But this game won’t be easy. The Blue Demons have the talent to make things difficult for CU. A preview is below:
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: CHI Health Center
TV: FS1
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO
Online: Fox Sports Go
Opponent info
Record: 13-11, 1-10 Big East
NET ranking: No. 67 (CU: No. 19)
2018-19 postseason: CBI runner-up
KenPom offensive efficiency: 143rd (CU: 6th)
KenPom defensive efficiency: 49th (CU: 104th)
Trending: DePaul picked up a convincing victory over then-No. 5 Butler last month. It was supposed to be the turning point. Instead, the performance has been an outlier. The Blue Demons lost four games in a row before that Butler win. And they’re on a six-game losing streak since. They have had a week off to regroup, though. Maybe that’ll help.
Series history: Creighton leads 21-16 (The Jays won 83-68 in Chicago on Jan. 22)
Players to watch
Junior forward Paul Reed: The lanky and athletic 6-foot-9 Reed finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in the first meeting against Creighton. He’s an incredibly tough match-up for the Jays. But he’s also the league’s best NBA prospect. He’s good.
Junior guard Charlie Moore: You think he’s going one way, and then suddenly, he’s darted around your other shoulder and now you’re just hoping for help. Just a super-quick dribbler who’s difficult to keep out of the lane. Moore had seven assists against CU back in January.
Junior forward Jaylen Butz: He’ll be the wild card in this rematch since he was out for the first Creighton-DePaul game. The 6-foot-9 big man is averaging 10.8 points per game, while shooting 60.2% from the floor. With Butz and Reed both on the court and able to pressure the rim, it’ll put the small-ball Jays in a bind defensively.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Take care of the ball: As the CU proved in its first game against DePaul, it can effectively counter the Blue Demons’ aggressive style by spacing the floor and moving the ball. The Jays scored 83 points and assisted on 72% of their made field goals (their highest rate in Big East play). But you can’t share the ball if you’re repeatedly giving it to the other team. And avoiding turnovers is not easy against DePaul — which blends its length and athleticism with an attacking mind-set defensively, ranking 25th nationally in steal percentage.
2. Defend without fouling: At Seton Hall Wednesday, the Jays gave up 16 free-throw attempts in the first half alone. They did make some adjustments at halftime, fouling just six times in the second half and surrendering four free-throw tries. Creighton will need to carry over that same approach to Saturday’s game. Typically, CU’s really good at this (ranked 17th nationally in opponent free-throw rate). But it’ll be undersized inside Saturday. And during Big East play, DePaul ranks third at 20.9 free-throw tries per game.
3. Dig deep and finish: Last week, the Jays played a draining road game on a Wednesday and essentially took a day off the next day (leaving them with one day of prep for St. John’s). And still, the CU players were admittedly running on fumes toward the end of their Saturday win over the Johnnies — who, by the way, had a full week off to recharge. … Well, it’s the exact same scenario for Creighton heading into the DePaul game this week. The Blue Demons are rested. The Jays are going to have to show some toughness in the second half.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 83.6%
KenPom: Creighton wins 78-69
Jon Nyatawa’s take: Creighton’s coming off an emotional win at Seton Hall so its ability to refocus will be tested. DePaul’s mental state isn’t necessarily rock solid either, though. Did the Blue Demons capitalize on their week off? Will it even matter? My guess is that the Jays will find a way to make enough shots to win at home, perhaps boosted by an inspired crowd. CU prevails, 81-71.
