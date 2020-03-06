The final regular season game of the year may very well end up being one for the ages. The Jays are vying for a share of their first Big East title in a top 15 showdown inside the CHI Health Center. The building will be rocking. Here’s a preview of what to expect from the action on the court:
When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: CHI Health Center
TV: FOX
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO
Online: Fox Sports Go
Opponent info
Record: 21-8, 13-4 Big East
NET ranking: No. 14 (CU: No. 12)
2018-19 postseason: NCAA tournament first round
KenPom offensive efficiency: 25th (CU: 5th)
KenPom defensive efficiency: 21st (CU: 77th)
Trending: The Pirates had their three-game winning streak snapped on senior night Wednesday. They fell behind Villanova and couldn’t quite complete the comeback. But this experienced Seton Hall squad might actually be better at embracing a bunker mentality and maximizing its potential away from home. It’s 8-3 in true road games this year (7-1 in league play).
Series history: Seton Hall leads 14-7 (The Jays earned an 87-82 win on Feb. 12 in Newark)
Three players to watch
Senior guard Myles Powell: He never did find his shooting stroke in league play, connecting on just 26.3% of his 3-pointers. But he’s averaging 20.6 points per game in his past five outings. He moves with excellent pace, whether he’s attacking off the dribble in transition or freeing himself for a look in the halfcourt. Ty-Shon Alexander will draw the primary assignment again.
The #Jays wanted Ty-Shon Alexander to “be there on the catch” (off screens and in transition) when defending Myles Powell. Mission accomplished.— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) February 13, 2020
“(Alexander) made Myles’ life really difficult,” Greg McDermott said afterward pic.twitter.com/rnWi5ggsZb
Senior guard Quincy McKnight: He’s the Big East’s assists leader (6.6 per game during conference action). His ability to navigate around ball screens and make the correct reads/passes has elevated the Seton Hall scoring attack to a new level. He can create for himself, too — he had 20 points against CU the first time around. Also, McKnight’s one of the top defenders in the league.
Junior forward Sandro Mamukelashvili: It was a good thing for Creighton that the versatile 6-foot-11 talent got himself into foul trouble during the first meeting. The Jays had trouble guarding him (scored 13 points in just 15 minutes). And lately, Mamukelashvili’s been on his game, averaging 19.3 points on 30 of 44 shooting (68.2%) in his last four outings.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Use the speed advantage: Seton Hall has size. CU does not. But as the Jays did in the first meeting, they can counter the Pirates’ height by moving quickly — when they’re attacking in transition, or chasing down loose balls or rotating around defensively. In fact, when Creighton went super small back on Feb. 12 (five guards on the floor), it scored 44 points on 32 possessions. Seton Hall will surely have made some adjustments. But CU will always be faster. It has to play with that in mind.
1 dribble + 3 passes = layup— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) February 14, 2020
(After a made shot, too!)
ICYMI: How Creighton’s super-small lineup created issues for Seton Hall on Wednesday https://t.co/rjW491hQ4w pic.twitter.com/EsBs5rSCO4
2. Defend without fouling: This has been an issue for Creighton the past two games — and it hadn’t been all year. St. John’s shot 20 free throws Sunday (matching the second-most by a league opponent) and Georgetown went to the line 23 times Wednesday (the most in Big East play against CU). Seton Hall, particularly because of its size, will put the Jays in tough spots. They have to play with discipline defensively. In conference play, the Pirates have the league’s highest free-throw rate.
3. Enjoy the spotlight: Junior Mitch Ballock indicated Wednesday that the Jays are not at their best when they’re fixating on the magnitude of the moment. Then they press, and play tight. Perhaps that was part of the reason why Sunday’s 91-71 loss at St. John’s happened. Obviously, there’s a lot on the line Saturday. It’s the biggest regular season game any of these guys have played in. But they’ll try not to look at it that way. They’d rather just focus on bringing the same blissful spirit they had during that February run, when they were playing their brand of ball — and having a blast doing it.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 64.9%
KenPom: Creighton wins 77-74
Jon Nyatawa’s take: If the rematch is anything like the first game, we’re in for a treat. There were 20 lead changes between Creighton and Seton Hall back on Feb. 12. For the first 12 minutes of the second half, neither team was ahead by more than three points. It was a back-and-forth thriller. This one has all the same ingredients. And since the Jays have the home-court advantage, I’ll pick them to win 84-80.
