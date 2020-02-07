Creighton’s four-game winning streak got snapped at Providence Wednesday. But the Jays will try to rebound on Saturday when they host St. John’s. A preview is below:
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: CHI Health Center
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO
Online: CBSSports.com
Opponent info
Record: 13-10, 2-8 Big East
NET ranking: No. 72 (CU: No. 21)
2018-19 postseason: NCAA tournament play-in game
KenPom offensive efficiency: 158th (CU: 11th)
KenPom defensive efficiency: 49th (CU: 83rd)
Trending: St. John’s showed its potential during the non-conference season, picking up wins over West Virginia and Arizona. But putting teams away in league play has been a little bit more difficult. Of the Johnnies’ eight Big East losses, four have been decided in the final moments, including Sunday’s defeat to Georgetown.
Series history: Creighton leads 10-9 (St. John’s won both meetings last season)
Players to watch
Junior guard L.J. Figueroa: He hasn’t shot it well from distance during league play (31.3%) but he doesn’t have to make 3s to torch you. He’s a creative scorer on the move, able to use his length and athleticism to finish around or over defenders. Plus, he leads the Big East in steals (2.09 per game).
Senior guard Mustapha Heron: Creighton had a difficult time dealing with his strength and physicality last year. He totaled 35 points in two games against CU — the 6-foot-5, 205-pounder went 12 of 17 on shots inside the arc, often able to either post up or drive to the rim.
Junior guard Rasheem Dunn: He’s got a quick dribble and he’s an incredibly determined driver, especially when he’s able to get a head of steam going right. The Cleveland State transfer leads the team in scoring during conference action (14.1 points per game).
Three keys for Creighton
1. Take care of the ball: St. John’s is going to press after every made shot, and even some after misses. Sometimes it’ll just be a one-on-one look. Other times, the Johnnies will come with an aggressive fullcourt trap. Basically, they'll be committed to making Creighton’s ball handlers uncomfortable. This is what they do. The Red Storm’s steal rate (14.9%) in league play is by far the best in the Big East, according to Ken Pomeroy’s data. The Jays will have to make smart decisions.
2. Get back on defense: CU’s ability to take care of the ball plays a role here. If turnovers are limited, then the St. John’s transition game loses some punch. But still, the Johnnies are always on the hunt for a quick shot. Their average length of possession (15.3 seconds) ranks as the 15th-fastest rate in the country, according to Pomeroy. And they attempt 32.1% of their shots in transition (seventh-most), according to Hoop-Math.com. The Jays have to be committed to getting organized defensively.
3. Defend without fouling: The statistics don’t indicate that the Johnnies are proficient at drawing fouls — they rank last in the Big East during league play in free-throw rate, according to Pomeroy. But in their two big non-conference wins, they lived at the stripe (27 attempts against West Virginia and 33 against Arizona). Plus, fouling St. John’s makes it easier for its players to set up the fullcourt press. So far, no Big East team has fouled less often than Creighton, so that has to continue Saturday.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 84.4%
KenPom: Creighton wins 79-70
Jon Nyatawa’s take: The Jays haven’t yet faced a team that’s so committed to this pressing style. So it’s hard to know how their ball handlers will react. If they play smart and under control — which has been CU’s nature this year — they should be fine. Facing this challenge at home will help Creighton as well. I’ll pick the Jays, 84-75.
