Trending: Four players left Georgetown in December. Yet those who remained suddenly started to flourish. The Hoyas won six games in a row (beating Oklahoma State, SMU and Syracuse during that stretch). But you have to wonder how long a thinned-out roster can hold up. Georgetown’s off to a 1-3 start in league play, although those three defeats all came on the road.
Series history: CU leads 8-6 (Creighton won both meetings last year)
Players to watch
Senior center Omer Yurtseven: The 7-footer is tough to stop. But if he's getting deep position Wednesday, he might just be an automatic bucket against the Jays. He’s the best scoring big man in the conference (16.5 points per game) and the second-best offensive rebounder.
Sophomore guard Mac McClung: Georgetown’s really leaned on its playmaking guard of late. He’s attempted 52 shots in three conference games. He’s a little banged up, too. But overall, McClung’s much improved from last year — his 3-point shooting percentage is up (27.7% to 34.7%) and his assist-to-turnover rate is much better (0.98 to 1.6).
Junior guard Jamorko Pickett: He’s up to 40.5% as a 3-point shooter, and the Hoyas are running plays to get him jumpers. He’s good at moving off the ball, especially when he’s hunting down offensive rebounds. You can’t let the 6-foot-8 playmaker roam alone.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Defend in transition: Georgetown will look to push tempo and attack a defense that isn’t yet set. The Hoyas’ average possession length is just 15.5 seconds (ranks 22nd-nationally), according to Ken Pomeroy’s data. And since this game has the making of an up-and-down affair, the Jays will need to be alert and focused the moment Georgetown starts its offense.
2. Rebound: The Hoyas have grabbed offensive rebounds on 27.9% of their own misses in wins. But in losses, that rate dips to 22.9%. They’ve failed to out-rebound their opponent six times this year, and they’ve lost all six games. Creighton, as always, will be undersized. But it has to attack the glass Wednesday, similarly to Saturday when it limited Xavier’s second-chance opportunities and even hustled its way to a few offensive boards of its own.
Make Georgetown’s defense work: Villanova had success against the Hoyas Saturday when it moved the ball, attacked vulnerabilities and then shared the ball to exploit a rotating defense. The Wildcats finished with 20 assists in their win, the most they’ve had in a game in two months. Passing up good looks for great ones. That’s the blueprint Creighton will look to follow.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Georgetown’s winning percentage is 64.8%
KenPom: Georgetown wins 78-76
Jon Nyatawa’s take: The Hoyas haven’t shown yet that they have the defensive prowess to make CU’s guards uncomfortable. Then again, Georgetown can surround its big men with shooters and put a gigantic amount of stress on all levels of Creighton’s defense. So it should be a shootout. The Jays tend to prefer that style of play. I’ll pick CU. 82-78.
1 of 62
2016: Creighton players from left Toby Hegner, Tyler Clement and Kobe Paras react to a play in the first half. The Jays would lose to Rhode Island 84-72 in the first round.
1999: Members of the Creighton basketball team, including Donnie Johnson, left, Justin Haynes, No. 40, and Alan Huss, No. 34, celebrate during the closing moments of an upset win over Louisville in the first round.
1991: Bob Harstad, the 1990 Missouri Valley player of the year, goes up for a shot over Seton Hall's Anthony Avent, the 1991 MVC player of the year, with Chad Gallagher getting position for a possible rebound. The Jays would go on to lose 81-69 in the second round.
2012: The referee keeps a close eye on Alabama's Andrew Steele as he plays tight defense against Creighton's Doug McDermott.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007: Nevada's Kyle Shiloh, right, pokes the eye of Creighton's Nate Funk while both track a loose ball in the air during the Jays' 77-71 overtime loss.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2007: Creighton's Anthony Tolliver shoots against Nevada's Denis Ikovlev.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2007: Creighton's Dane Watts throws his elbows as he protects the ball from Nevada's Dennis Ikovlev (from left), Nick Fazekas and Marcelus Kemp.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2007: Creighton's Nick Porter reacts to the Bluejays' loss to Nevada.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2005: Creighton's Anthony Tolliver reacts to a foul called on him during the Jays' 63-61 loss to West Virginia.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2005: Creighton's Johnny Mathies, center, jumps for two but is swatted by West Virginia's Johannes Herber, right.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2005: Creighton fans cheer during a timeout after the Bluejays took a 10-0 lead to open the game against West Virginia.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2005: Creighton coach Dana Altman watches from the sidelines as the Bluejays and West Virginia duke it out.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2003: Creighton's Kyle Korver loses the ball after stealing it under the Central Michigan basket. The Jays would go on to lose 79-73.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2003: CMU's J.R. Wallace, left, and Tony Bowne, on floor, chase a loose ball with CU's Kyle Korver, No. 25, and Tyler McKinney, No. 24.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2003: Creighton coach Dana Altman watches Central Michigan take the lead in the second half.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: Creighton's Kyle Korver, left, tries to get by Illinois' Cory Bradford in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Jays would fall 72-60.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: Creighton's Larry House has layup is blocked by Illinois' Robert Archibald.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: Illinois coach Bill Self yells during his squad's game against Creighton.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: CU's Terrell Taylor kicks Cory Bradford's pass.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: Creighton's Terrell Taylor puts up the game-winning shot in double overtime to beat Florida 83-82 in a first-round game of the NCAA Midwest Regional.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2002: Creighton's Brody Deren, left, shoots over Florida's Udonis Haslem.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: Florida's Justin Hamilton, left, ties up Creighton's Joe Dabbert in the second half.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2002: Creighton's Kyle Korver celebrates after CU goes into overtime against Florida.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2001: Iowa's Jason Smith and Creighton's Kyle Korver scramble for a loose ball during the second half of the Hawkeyes' 69-56 win over the Jays.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2001: Creighton's Livan Pyfrom throws down the dunk over Iowa's Dean Oliver and Duez Henderson.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2001: Creighton seniors Ben Walker, left, and Ryan Sears leave the court after losing to Iowa.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2000: Creighton's Ben Walker, right, drives against Auburn's Scott Pohlman in the first round. The Jays would go on to fall 72-69.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2000: Creighton's Ryan Sears, left, and Justin Haynes, right, trap Auburn's Scott Pohlman.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2000: Creighton coach Dana Altman tries to get the Bluejays into position to press after they come with three-points of tying the game in the last minutes.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2000: Creighton seniors Donnie Johnson, left, and Matt West, right, watch the seconds tick away on their final game of their careers at Creighton.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
1999: Creighton's Corie Brandon, right, leans around Maryland's Danny Miller, left. The Terrapins would win 75-63.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Creighton coach Dana Altman signals jump ball to the officials after his players tied up Maryland.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Creighton's Rodney Buford drives against Maryland's Laron Profit.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Maryland's Terrell Stokes , left, and Steve Francis, right, right, box in Creighton's Ben Walker.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Creighton's Ben Walker, on ground, reaches for a loose ball between Louisville defenders Cameron Murray, left, and Marques Maybin, right, during the second half.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Creighton's Ryan Sears reaches out to attempt to knock the ball away from Louisville's Marques Maybin.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Creighton's Doug Swenson, left, and Ryan Sears , No. 5, pressure Louisville's Tony Williams.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
LYNN JOHNSON/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
