The Jays will return home and try to bounce-back after Wednesday’s defeat at Georgetown. But they’re hosting one of the hottest teams in the league. Here’s a breakdown of CU’s match-up against Providence:
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: CHI Health Center
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO
TV: FS1
Online: Fox Sports Go
Opponent info
Record: 11-7, 4-1 Big East
NET ranking: 86th (CU:30th)
2018-19 postseason: NIT first round
KenPom offensive efficiency: 135th (CU: 15th)
KenPom defensive efficiency: 46th (CU: 86th)
Trending: Providence, the most experienced team in the league, opened the season with high expectations. But it got off to a really, really rough start. The Friars suffered six nonconference losses, including puzzling defeats to Long Beach State, Penn and Charleston. But they’ve found their footing (and their defensive identity). They’re 4-1 in conference play.
Series history: The Friars lead 15-10 (Creighton won both games last year)
Injury update: Forward Emmitt Holt (ankle) and guard A.J. Reeves (head) both missed Wednesday’s game against St. John’s.
Players to watch
Senior forward Alpha Diallo: He’s just so powerful. And when he’s aggressive going to the rim, it’s hard not to foul him. Or else you’re often just giving up a layup. Last year, he owned Creighton — totaling 31 points, 22 rebounds and 23 free-throw attempts in two games.
Sophomore guard David Duke: One of the most improved shooters in the league. He made just 29.7% of his 3-pointers as a freshman. But this year? He’s at 45.3% from long range. He’s a tough defender on the perimeter, too.
Senior guard Maliek White: His recent emergence has helped to unlock the Friar offense. He’s a quick driver who knows how to finish and/or draw fouls at the rim. And he shoots it well. White’s averaging 13.5 points over his last four games.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Be ready to battle: Certainly, the Jays will try to push tempo and dictate the game flow. Creighton’s quicker, and it will find ways to use that speed to its advantage. But Providence excels at making things ugly. And it has a roster full of tough-minded, thick-muscled dudes who want to push you around. CU’s guys have to hold their ground, especially in crunch time when the pressure mounts.
2. Take care of the ball: The Friars have length. They can bring surprise traps. They’ll use a fullcourt press at times. Their opponents commit a turnover on about one-quarter of their possessions — Providence ranks 11th nationally in steal rate. Capitalizing on miscues is one of the most effective ways the Friars can spark their sometimes-stagnant offense. So the Jays have to be smart and strong with the ball.
3. Rebound: Yet another Big East team that’s incredibly bullish on the offensive glass. All of Providence’s guys can rebound, too. The Friars picked up 15 offensive boards in their win over St. John’s Wednesday — Diallo hustled his way to three of them, the 6-foot-10 Nate Watson had a putback dunk off a missed free throw and the 6-foot-9 Kalif Young got two huge putback buckets late. You can’t fall asleep on the glass against Providence.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 77.3%
KenPom: Creighton wins 74-66
Jon Nyatawa’s take: It won’t be easy for Creighton. But this is a game the Jays need. I think they’ll play that way. The fact that they’re at home should help push them over the hump. CU wins a grinder, 70-65.
