After a week off, the Jays will continue their pursuit of a Big East regular season title with a road game against St. John’s. A breakdown of the match-up is below:
When: 11 a.m. Sunday
Where: Carnesecca Arena, Queens, N.Y.
TV: FS1
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN
Online: Fox Sports Go
Opponent info
Record: 14-14, 3-12 Big East
NET ranking: No. 72 (CU: No. 8)
2018-19 postseason: NCAA tournament play-in game
KenPom offensive efficiency: 128th (CU: 5th)
KenPom defensive efficiency: 59th (CU: 66th)
Trending: St. John’s did defeat West Virginia and Arizona. But that seems like ages ago. The Johnnies have lost six of their last seven games — and they’re in danger of handing coach Mike Anderson his first losing season in 18 years as a head coach. It’s worth nothing that St. John’s has been much better as a home team. In league play, the Johnnies have been out-scored by just 11 total points in seven home games (they’re minus-74 in eight road contests).
Series history: Creighton leads 11-9 (The Jays won a shootout, 94-82, on Feb. 8 in Omaha)
Injury update: Mustapha Heron is out for the season with an ankle injury. He was averaging 13.8 points per game.
Players to watch
Junior guard LJ Figueroa: He’s the Big East steals leader (2.04 per game), so you have to be careful with the ball when he’s close by. His length is just as impactful on the other end of the floor, too. He can finish off drives with floaters and leaners. He covers space quickly.
Junior guard Rasheem Dunn: He’s 1 of 13 from 3-point range over his last six games, yet he’s averaging 12.5 points during that stretch. So the quick-footed driver is doing all of his work on the interior. He’s especially electric in transition.
Sophomore forward Marcellus Earlington: His breakout game came against Creighton three weeks ago, when he scored 25 points on 7 of 13 shooting. It seemed like nearly every CU defender got a crack at Earlington, but the Jays struggled to slow down the versatile 6-foot-6, 215-pounder.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Take care of the ball: The Jays did well here in their first meeting against St. John’s. They committed just eight turnovers – and only one of those went in the books as a Red Storm steal. Statistically speaking, CU handled the St. John’s press better than any opponent all season. Now Creighton has to do it again, against a Johnnies squad that will presumably be a bit more bold on their home floor.
2. Stay connected defensively: The cutting and screening by St. John’s created issues for CU back on Feb. 8. The Jays gave up an average of 1.21 points per possession, the most efficient scoring output by a Creighton opponent during Big East play. The Johnnies attack quickly in transition. But they also carry that up-tempo pace into their halfcourt sets. CU’s players have to be ready to work collaboratively to slow down the St. John’s attack.
3. Rebound: The 18 offensive rebounds by the Johnnies against Creighton three weeks ago marked the most they’ve had in a Big East game this year. They were often quicker off the floor. They found their way to long-ball rebounds. It’s how they stayed in the game. The Jays will look to be better here — although they’re on their way to recording the worst defensive rebounding percentage in the Greg McDermott era (70.1%).
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 58.2%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 78-73
Jon Nyatawa’s take: It’ll be interesting to see if it takes the Jays some time to regain their rhythm after a week off. But once they find their footing, they should be fine. A perimeter-oriented, guards-centric game fits Creighton’s profile. CU wins, 83-74.
