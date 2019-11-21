Freshman Shereef Mitchell rises up for a layup during Creighton's exhibition game against McKendree earlier this month. The Jays will play at home again Friday when they host Cal Poly at 8 p.m. at the CHI Health Center.
Trending: Cal Poly is coming off a game in which it jumped out to a 10-2 lead at Saint Mary’s but couldn’t keep pace. It was on the wrong side of a 36-4 run during one elongated stretch. Last week, the Mustangs did play even until the end during a road defeat to Summit League preseason favorite North Dakota State. Ultimately, though, they still appear to be adjusting under first-year coach John Smith.
Series history: Creighton leads 1-0. The Jays won the only meeting 65-51 in 1956.
Sophomore guard Junior Ballard: He’ll take an open 3-pointer if you give it to him, but more often than not the 6-foot-3 Ballard is looking to drive. Of his team-high 43 shot attempts, 36 have come inside the arc.
Senior guard Jamal Smith: Another guy who wants to attack downhill. He only averaged 3.3 points at Cal State Fullerton last year, but the graduate transfer looks like he’ll be a centerpiece within Cal Poly’s offense. He’s 5 of 9 from 3-point range this season, but he’s a clever finisher around the rim, too.
Sophomore center Tuukka Jaakkola: The 6-foot-10 big man looks quite comfortable operating one-on-one in the post. He’s made 60.9% of his shots. His size could create issues for CU’s smaller lineup.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Be ready for some ball pressure: At least in the early going this year, Cal Poly’s guards have defended rather aggressively on the perimeter. They’ve extended out past the 3-point line. They’ve brought extra defenders to the ball. They haven’t forced a lot of turnovers (15.3 per game), but their objective seems more to disrupt their opponent’s rhythm. The Jays can’t be deterred. They’ll have lots of scoring chances if they’re on the attack.
2. Defend with discipline: The Mustangs like to drive. They've gotten 64% of their points inside the arc this year, the 10th-highest rate nationally, according to Ken Pomeroy’s data. But they’ve also made 44.6% of their 3-pointers. That means CU can’t just pack bodies in the paint and give away jumpers. The Jays will have to be fundamentally sound on defense. They’ll see more explosive, multi-dimensional scoring guards later in the year. So how they handle Cal Poly’s playmakers is worth watching.
3. Get the bigs going: Creighton’s centers, Kelvin Jones and Christian Bishop, would appear to have a quickness and agility advantage in this matchup — whether it’s running the floor in transition or rolling to the rim off screens. Perhaps the Jays will look to exploit that. Bishop could use a confidence boost after scoring just three points while getting stuck in foul trouble against Louisiana Tech. Jones was effective, but he rolled his ankle late in that game.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 95.9%
KenPom: Creighton wins 84-59
Jon Nyatawa’s take: Maybe Cal Poly’s length and activity bothers Creighton early, but in the end, these matchups against guard-oriented teams are where the small-ball Jays should thrive. 89-58.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski celebrates a two point shot against Kennesaw State during the first half in Omaha on Tuesday.
