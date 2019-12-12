Trending: UTRGV has won three of its last four games, although just one of those victories came against a Division I team (Sam Houston State). But Friday marks the start of a five-game road trip. The Vaqueros were picked to finish fourth in the WAC preseason poll. They’ll learn a lot about themselves over the next few weeks.
Series history: Creighton won the only meeting 75-60 in 2014 in Omaha
Senior guard Jordan Jackson: He ranks 33rd nationally in fouls drawn per 40 minutes and he shoots 85.5% from the free-throw line. UTRGV’s leading scorer will look to work his way into the middle of CU’s defense — and then create some havoc.
Junior guard Javon Levi: He’s a shifty and explosive 5-foot-11 playmaker who's tallied 42 assists and just nine turnovers. He’s another Vaquero who’s looking to attack off the dribble. Just six 3-point attempts on the season for Levi.
Junior forward Anthony Bratton: The former Omaha Westside and Omaha Burke standout is back. He transferred to UTRGV from a junior college this offseason and has started eight of nine games this year, averaging 16.3 minutes per outing. He’s 22 of 31 from the field, and he’s second on the team with 10 blocks.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Defend the dribble: UTRGV doesn’t try many long-range shots. In fact, its rate of 3-point tries (28.3% of total field goal attempts) ranks 334th nationally, according to Ken Pomeroy’s data. Instead, the Vaqueros will drive. And if you cut off the initial driving path, they’ll attack again. It’ll be up to Creighton’s guards to play disciplined on-ball defense. Staying alert in help defense will be important, too.
2. Take care of the ball: The Jays matched a season high with 15 turnovers against Nebraska on Saturday, perhaps moving a bit too fast at times in a fast-tempo game. UTRGV won’t mind going up and down, especially when it’s trying to capitalize on the other team’s mistakes. The Vaqueros’ opponent turnover rate (23.7%) ranks 32nd nationally, according to Pomeroy. If the game's pace speeds up, CU still has to play smart.
3. Play with energy: There’s a chance the Jays could come out flat. Why? The game at the end of finals week sometimes has that effect. The CU players took two days off from practice at the start of the week. And they’re probably still riding high after an emotional blowout win over their rival. Can the Jays turn the page? And can they do it with authority? Creighton’s level of engagement will be worth watching Friday.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 93.7%
KenPom: Creighton wins 79-61
Jon Nyatawa’s take: The story of the game could end up being the Jays’ improving health. Center Kelvin Jones, who didn’t play against Nebraska, was back in practice this week. As was Davion Mintz, the senior guard whose high ankle sprain has kept him out of the lineup all season. We'll see. I have CU winning 84-66.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski, right, passes the ball away from Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr., and Thorir Thorbjarnarson, center, during the second half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
From left: Nebraska Special Assistant to the Head Coach, Bobby Lutz, Assistant Coaches Doc Sadler and Armon Gates react to a Creighton score as Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg, right, walks away at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott, left, and Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg shakes hands before the start of the game at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Damien Jefferson celebrates the first basket of the game, a three-point basket against Nebraska CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Christian Bishop dunks over Nebraska's Thorir Thorbjarnarson in the first half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg reacts to big first half lead by Creighton at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop, center, fights for the opening tipoff with Nebraska's Yvan Ouedraogo, left, and Haanif Cheatham, right, at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Mack, tries to dribble past Creighton's Shereef Mitchell in the first half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Christian Bishop dunks over Nebraska's Thorir Thorbjarnarson in the first half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans taunt the Nebraska football team's lack of a bowl game at a basketball game between the two teams at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski, right, passes the ball away from Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr., and Thorir Thorbjarnarson, center, during the second half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander shoots in between Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr., left, and Cam Mack, right, at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski shoots a basket over Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr., left, and Cam Mack, center, in the second half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Nebraska Special Assistant to the Head Coach, Bobby Lutz, Assistant Coaches Doc Sadler and Armon Gates react to a Creighton score as Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg, right, walks away at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton and Nebraska fans react differently to a play at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Christian Bishop grabs a rebound in front of Nebraska's Haanif Cheatham at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mitch Ballock, right, stretches to grab a pass over Nebraska's Matej Kavas at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mitch Ballock, right, stretches to grab a pass over Nebraska's Matej Kavas at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mitch Ballock looks to pass the ball against Nebraska at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell dibbles past Nebraska's Charlie Easley in the second half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg got his first taste of the in-state rivalry with Creighton at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jett Canfield looks to pass the ball against Nebraska at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jalen Windham dribbles the ball against Nebraska at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jordan Scurry looks to pass the ball against Nebraska at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton and Nebraska fans react differently to a play at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
When does Mahoney become Eligible? And what is his expected impact? Is he a big recruit, an under the radar guy with potential or just a body?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.