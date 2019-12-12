After a six-day break for finals week, the Jays are back in action for a home game against Texas-Rio Grande Valley. A breakdown of the matchup is below:

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: CHI Health Center

Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO

TV: FS1

Online: Fox Sports Go

Opponent info

2019-20 record: 4-5

2018-19 record: 20-17, 9-7 WAC

2018-19 postseason: None

KenPom offensive efficiency: 313th (CU: 18th)

KenPom defensive efficiency: 166th (CU: 126th)

Trending: UTRGV has won three of its last four games, although just one of those victories came against a Division I team (Sam Houston State). But Friday marks the start of a five-game road trip. The Vaqueros were picked to finish fourth in the WAC preseason poll. They’ll learn a lot about themselves over the next few weeks.

Series history: Creighton won the only meeting 75-60 in 2014 in Omaha

Players to watch

Senior guard Jordan Jackson: He ranks 33rd nationally in fouls drawn per 40 minutes and he shoots 85.5% from the free-throw line. UTRGV’s leading scorer will look to work his way into the middle of CU’s defense — and then create some havoc.

Junior guard Javon Levi: He’s a shifty and explosive 5-foot-11 playmaker who's tallied 42 assists and just nine turnovers. He’s another Vaquero who’s looking to attack off the dribble. Just six 3-point attempts on the season for Levi.

Junior forward Anthony Bratton: The former Omaha Westside and Omaha Burke standout is back. He transferred to UTRGV from a junior college this offseason and has started eight of nine games this year, averaging 16.3 minutes per outing. He’s 22 of 31 from the field, and he’s second on the team with 10 blocks.

Three keys for Creighton

1. Defend the dribble: UTRGV doesn’t try many long-range shots. In fact, its rate of 3-point tries (28.3% of total field goal attempts) ranks 334th nationally, according to Ken Pomeroy’s data. Instead, the Vaqueros will drive. And if you cut off the initial driving path, they’ll attack again. It’ll be up to Creighton’s guards to play disciplined on-ball defense. Staying alert in help defense will be important, too.

2. Take care of the ball: The Jays matched a season high with 15 turnovers against Nebraska on Saturday, perhaps moving a bit too fast at times in a fast-tempo game. UTRGV won’t mind going up and down, especially when it’s trying to capitalize on the other team’s mistakes. The Vaqueros’ opponent turnover rate (23.7%) ranks 32nd nationally, according to Pomeroy. If the game's pace speeds up, CU still has to play smart.

3. Play with energy: There’s a chance the Jays could come out flat. Why? The game at the end of finals week sometimes has that effect. The CU players took two days off from practice at the start of the week. And they’re probably still riding high after an emotional blowout win over their rival. Can the Jays turn the page? And can they do it with authority? Creighton’s level of engagement will be worth watching Friday.

Predictions

ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 93.7%

KenPom: Creighton wins 79-61

Jon Nyatawa’s take: The story of the game could end up being the Jays’ improving health. Center Kelvin Jones, who didn’t play against Nebraska, was back in practice this week. As was Davion Mintz, the senior guard whose high ankle sprain has kept him out of the lineup all season. We'll see. I have CU winning 84-66.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

