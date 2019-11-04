...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:00 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 25.1 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
Sophomore point guard Marcus Zegarowski drives by a defender during Creighton's 95-63 exhibition win over Division II McKendree on Friday. The Jays will open the 2019-20 regular season against Kennesaw State on Tuesday.
KenPom offensive efficiency: 338th last year (CU: 47th)
KenPom defensive efficiency: 299th last year (CU: 83rd)
Trending: It’s the first year for new coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, a fast-rising 38-year-old who got the Kennesaw State job after stints as an assistant at Georgia, Texas A&M, College of Charleston and Murray State. We’ll see how quickly he can make an impact. The Owls haven’t had a winning season in 14 years.
Series history: CU won the only other meeting 75-57 on Nov. 26, 2010 in Omaha.
Senior guard Tyler Hooker: The 5-foot-10 playmaker has a quick dribble and can be a problem when he’s going downhill on a right-hand drive. He wasn’t overly efficient last year, but he still ranked second in the A-Sun at 19.0 points per game.
Sophomore guard Danny Lewis: The only other Owl who averaged double figures last year. He’s got a slender 6-foot-4 frame but he shot 35.4% from 3-point range.
Freshman guard Terrell Burton: He’s a shifty 5-foot-10 point guard who prefers to work his way into the lane and creatively finish among the trees. He averaged 10.5 points per game on the Nike EYBL circuit last year (just 3 of 22 from 3-point range, though).
Three keys for Creighton
1. Stop the dribble: Kennesaw State got 59% of its points inside the arc last year, the highest rate in the country, according to Ken Pomeroy’s data. The Owls do have some new pieces after a coaching change — but a sudden infusion of shooting talent seems unlikely (in fact, their best shooter last year, Bobby Parker, decided to transfer). So one would assume their plan Tuesday will be to drive the ball right at CU’s defense. The Jays have to be solid on the ball.
2. Clean up on the glass: Kennesaw State doesn’t have a ton of size, but the activity and athleticism of 6-foot-6 Ugo Obineke and 6-foot-8 Bryson Lockley helped the Owls lead the Atlantic Sun in offensive rebounding percentage during league play last season. A commitment to finishing defensive possessions with a board will be a key all year for an undersized Creighton squad. Tuesday’s game will be its first test.
3. Don’t settle on offense: Of the Jays’ 43 halftime points in an exhibition win over McKendree on Friday, just six of them came from behind the 3-point line. They weren’t shooting well early, sure. But they also didn’t rely solely on the jump shot. They had 13 buckets in the paint and eight made free throws. They attacked. That aggressiveness has to be part of the recipe Tuesday, whether the 3s are going in or not.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 96.5%
KenPom: Creighton wins 89-63
Jon Nyatawa’s take: Kennesaw State’s backcourt doesn’t appear to have a great deal of length and size, so Creighton’s guards should feel comfortable to operate their fast-paced offense. The Jays newcomers are still learning — there will be plenty of mistakes. But CU is the better team. 87-66.
1999: Members of the Creighton basketball team, including Donnie Johnson, left, Justin Haynes, No. 40, and Alan Huss, No. 34, celebrate during the closing moments of an upset win over Louisville in the first round.
1991: Bob Harstad, the 1990 Missouri Valley player of the year, goes up for a shot over Seton Hall's Anthony Avent, the 1991 MVC player of the year, with Chad Gallagher getting position for a possible rebound. The Jays would go on to lose 81-69 in the second round.
2012: The referee keeps a close eye on Alabama's Andrew Steele as he plays tight defense against Creighton's Doug McDermott.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007: Nevada's Kyle Shiloh, right, pokes the eye of Creighton's Nate Funk while both track a loose ball in the air during the Jays' 77-71 overtime loss.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2007: Creighton's Anthony Tolliver shoots against Nevada's Denis Ikovlev.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2007: Creighton's Dane Watts throws his elbows as he protects the ball from Nevada's Dennis Ikovlev (from left), Nick Fazekas and Marcelus Kemp.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2007: Creighton's Nick Porter reacts to the Bluejays' loss to Nevada.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2005: Creighton's Anthony Tolliver reacts to a foul called on him during the Jays' 63-61 loss to West Virginia.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2005: Creighton's Johnny Mathies, center, jumps for two but is swatted by West Virginia's Johannes Herber, right.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2005: Creighton fans cheer during a timeout after the Bluejays took a 10-0 lead to open the game against West Virginia.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2005: Creighton coach Dana Altman watches from the sidelines as the Bluejays and West Virginia duke it out.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2003: Creighton's Kyle Korver loses the ball after stealing it under the Central Michigan basket. The Jays would go on to lose 79-73.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2003: CMU's J.R. Wallace, left, and Tony Bowne, on floor, chase a loose ball with CU's Kyle Korver, No. 25, and Tyler McKinney, No. 24.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2003: Creighton coach Dana Altman watches Central Michigan take the lead in the second half.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: Creighton's Kyle Korver, left, tries to get by Illinois' Cory Bradford in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Jays would fall 72-60.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: Creighton's Larry House has layup is blocked by Illinois' Robert Archibald.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: Illinois coach Bill Self yells during his squad's game against Creighton.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: CU's Terrell Taylor kicks Cory Bradford's pass.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: Creighton's Terrell Taylor puts up the game-winning shot in double overtime to beat Florida 83-82 in a first-round game of the NCAA Midwest Regional.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2002: Creighton's Brody Deren, left, shoots over Florida's Udonis Haslem.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2002: Florida's Justin Hamilton, left, ties up Creighton's Joe Dabbert in the second half.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2002: Creighton's Kyle Korver celebrates after CU goes into overtime against Florida.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2001: Iowa's Jason Smith and Creighton's Kyle Korver scramble for a loose ball during the second half of the Hawkeyes' 69-56 win over the Jays.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2001: Creighton's Livan Pyfrom throws down the dunk over Iowa's Dean Oliver and Duez Henderson.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2001: Creighton seniors Ben Walker, left, and Ryan Sears leave the court after losing to Iowa.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2000: Creighton's Ben Walker, right, drives against Auburn's Scott Pohlman in the first round. The Jays would go on to fall 72-69.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2000: Creighton's Ryan Sears, left, and Justin Haynes, right, trap Auburn's Scott Pohlman.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2000: Creighton coach Dana Altman tries to get the Bluejays into position to press after they come with three-points of tying the game in the last minutes.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2000: Creighton seniors Donnie Johnson, left, and Matt West, right, watch the seconds tick away on their final game of their careers at Creighton.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
1999: Creighton's Corie Brandon, right, leans around Maryland's Danny Miller, left. The Terrapins would win 75-63.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Creighton coach Dana Altman signals jump ball to the officials after his players tied up Maryland.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Creighton's Rodney Buford drives against Maryland's Laron Profit.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Maryland's Terrell Stokes , left, and Steve Francis, right, right, box in Creighton's Ben Walker.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Members of the Creighton basketball team, including Donnie Johnson, left, Justin Haynes, No. 40, and Alan Huss, No. 34, celebrate during the closing moments of an upset win over Louisville in the first round.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Creighton's Ben Walker, on ground, reaches for a loose ball between Louisville defenders Cameron Murray, left, and Marques Maybin, right, during the second half.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Creighton's Ryan Sears reaches out to attempt to knock the ball away from Louisville's Marques Maybin.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1999: Creighton's Doug Swenson, left, and Ryan Sears , No. 5, pressure Louisville's Tony Williams.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1991: Bob Harstad, the 1990 Missouri Valley player of the year, goes up for a shot over Seton Hall's Anthony Avent, the 1991 MVC player of the year, with Chad Gallagher getting position for a possible rebound. The Jays would go on to lose 81-69 in the second round.
LYNN JOHNSON/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
