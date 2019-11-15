The Jays will try to rebound following Tuesday’s 79-69 loss at Michigan. They are hosting Louisiana Tech this weekend. A breakdown of the matchup is below:
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: CHI Health Center
TV: FS2
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO
Online: Fox Sports Go
Opponent info
2019-20 Record: 2-0
2018-19 Record: 20-13, 9-9 Conference USA
2018-19 postseason: None
KenPom offensive efficiency: 80th (CU: 6th)
KenPom defensive efficiency: 107th (CU: 85th)
Trending: The Bulldogs return four starters from a team that seemed poised for a breakthrough last year — until injuries spoiled the season. They were picked to finish third in the Conference USA preseason poll. And because they won at Wichita State and played LSU close on the road last season, this team won’t be at all intimidated about facing Creighton on the road.
Series history: Creighton leads 1-0. The Jays won the only meeting 87-84 in 1990.
Three players to watch
Senior guard DaQuan Bracey: He’s a lefty who’s quick with the ball, which makes him an ideal point guard in this up-tempo system. Bracey averaged 16.9 points and 4.2 assists per game in league play last season.
Junior guard Kalob Ledoux: He’s a really good shooter who’ll pull the trigger the moment you give him space. He’s made seven of his 17 3-point attempts so far this year. He shot 37.9% from distance during two years at McNeese State.
Junior guard JaColby Pemberton: They list him at 6-foot-5, but he seems to play taller, probably just because of how active he is. He attacks the glass, gets into passing lanes and scores around the rim.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Play fast but under control: Junior Ty-Shon Alexander noted after the loss to Michigan that there were times when the Jays moved too fast Tuesday. They wanted to push pace but were rushing through decisions. Louisiana Tech will likely try to speed CU up — maybe by incorporating a fullcourt press. The Bulldogs can go 11 deep, so they’ll constantly have fresh bodies to keep applying the pressure. Creighton’s ball handlers have to make smart decisions against an opponent that’s forced 49 turnovers in two games.
2. Transition defense: It’s not just about getting back on defense. The Jays have to alertly stop the ball and effectively locate shooters. In a way, it’s as if they will be defending themselves. Louisiana Tech wants to find easy buckets on the primary and secondary breaks. Similar to CU. The Bulldogs had an 83-possession game in their most recent outing against NAIA Wiley.
3. Limit the surges: There are peaks and valleys in every game, but those momentum shifts might be more pronounced Saturday, which could take the form of a shootout. The Bulldogs have the potential to get hot and score in bunches. They hit Wichita State with a decisive 18-3 run in the first half last year. They had 12-2 and 16-0 spurts in their season-opening win at Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Creighton needs to be ready with a run-stopping answer.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 79.4%
KenPom: Creighton wins 77-67
Jon Nyatawa’s take: Typically, when teams try to run with CU, they don’t enjoy the results. The Jays won’t have the depth advantage, so they might find it difficult to pull away, but they should make enough plays to win. 85-77.
