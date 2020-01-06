The Jays lost to then-No. 11 Butler on the road Saturday. They get to return home now, but they’ll be facing another ranked team. The reigning Big East champions are coming to town. Here’s how the game sets up:

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday

Where: CHI Health Center

Radio: 1620 AM KOZN, 101.9 FM KOOO

TV: FS1

Online: Fox Sports Go

Opponent info

Record: 10-3, 1-1 Big East

NET ranking: 23rd (CU: 21st)

2018-19 postseason: NCAA tournament second round

KenPom offensive efficiency: 10th (CU: 16th)

KenPom defensive efficiency: 85th (CU: 90th)

Trending: Villanova turned the corner in December, winning all six of its games. The highlight was a 56-55 victory over Kansas. The Wildcats did lose 71-60 at Marquette on Saturday, but they showed some encouraging second-half signs after getting blitzed before the break. Plus, they’re 16-2 against Big East competition following a defeat. So Villanova will be ready to go Tuesday.

Series history: The Wildcats lead 13-3 (they won both games against Creighton last year).

Players to watch

Junior guard Collin Gillespie: He leads Villanova in scoring (14.3 points per game), assists (4.8) and steals (1.4), but his impact goes beyond statistics. His hustle plays can change the complexion of a game. He’s a tone-setter for his squad.

Junior forward Jermaine Samuels: He’s a guard in a forward’s body — super athletic and versatile at 6-foot-7. He’ll take bigger players off the dribble and he’ll out-power the smaller defenders inside. Samuels is making 67.3% of his 2s this year.

Sophomore forward Saddiq Bey: If his teammates attract the Jays’ attention, he could get some good scoring chances Tuesday. Bey has been in a bit of a scoring slump lately, shooting 36.0% in his last three games (3 of 11 from 3-point range). But he’s capable of breaking out at any moment.

Three keys for Creighton

1. Set the pace: Although Villanova can be opportunistic in transition at times, you’ll likely see the Wildcats do everything they can to slow the game down Tuesday. Perhaps they’ll show a fullcourt press. Surely, they’ll be deliberate when they have the ball, sharing it and moving it — just making CU’s defense work. Villanova plays at the second-slowest tempo in the league. But the Jays are more comfortable in a track meet. So dictating pace will be important.

2. Guard the dribble: The less often you have to help against the Wildcats, the better. Obviously, that’s easier said than done. They have skilled ball handlers at every position. They all can drive, post up and pull up for jumpers. But Villanova is particularly lethal when it’s attacking the weak side of a rotating defense, so Creighton has to do its best to keep the ball in front. Staying disciplined, not falling for pump fakes or ball fakes, will be key.

3. Rebound: The Wildcats essentially start four 6-foot-8 dudes. They’ll be longer than CU. They’ll be able to jump higher. And these guys definitely know how to work on the offensive glass, especially Bey and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. What adds another challenging element to this part of the game is that Villanova shoots a ton of 3s. That means long rebounds. So every single Bluejay has to find bodies and aggressively track down loose balls, at all costs.

Predictions

ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 53.8%

KenPom: Creighton wins 75-72

Jon Nyatawa’s take: Villanova is a tough cover for CU’s small-ball lineup. But then again, Creighton’s quickness is going to give the Wildcats fits. So this one feels like a shootout, where both offenses have their way. And when the Jays are running and gunning at home, I’ll pick them every time. CU wins 85-81.

