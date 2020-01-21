The Jays will look to carry the momentum from their dramatic comeback win against Providence Saturday into a road matchup against DePaul. A breakdown of the game is below:

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Wintrust Arena, Chicago

Radio: 1620 AM KOZN

TV: CBS Sports Network

Online: CBSSports.com

Opponent info

Record: 13-5, 1-4 Big East

NET ranking: 52nd (CU: 33rd)

2018-19 postseason: CBI runner-up

KenPom offensive efficiency: 71st (CU: 12th)

KenPom defensive efficiency: 46th (CU: 94th)

Trending: DePaul’s got talent. That’s clear. The Blue Demons picked up non-conference wins over Iowa, Minnesota and Texas Tech (three legit NCAA tournament teams). But they’re learning how to win in league play. They’ve lost three close games already. Which is why it was so important for them on Saturday, against then-No. 5 Butler, to take care of business well before crunch time. They beat the Bulldogs by 13.

Series history: Creighton leads 20-16 (The Jays are 13-1 against DePaul since joining the Big East)

Players to watch

Junior forward Paul Reed: Looks like a surefire All-Big East first-teamer, and a potential NBA lottery pick. He’s the only player in the conference averaging a double-double (16 and 11). And he ranks second in the league in blocks (2.9 per game) and third in steals (1.9). He’ll be a match-up nightmare for Creighton.

Junior guard Charlie Moore: He’s smooth with the dribble, and super quick. He’ll knock down a 3-pointer if you give him too much space (34.0% from deep on the year). But when you press up on him, he’s excellent at driving into the paint and creating a shot for a teammate (he’s the Big East assists leader at 6.8 per game).

Senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands: A tough shot-taker, and maker. He has step-backs and pull-ups in his arsenal. When he gets hot, he adds an extra dimension to DePaul’s attack. He’s shooting 39.7% from 3-point range in the Blue Demons’ 13 wins (and just 23.1% in their five defeats).

Three keys for Creighton

1. Stay under control: When DePaul is at its best on defense, its athletes are flying around — forcing turnovers and blocking shots. They’re good at speeding teams up and making them uncomfortable. And the Jays definitely want to play fast, too. They just have to be solid. Sometimes, against this style of defense, the simple plays work best. Pump fakes, ball fakes, two-footed jump stops and pivots.

2. Attention to detail on defense: Creighton’s likely going to have to bring double teams in the post. At least for some stretches of the game. Reed’s too good one-on-one down there. And the 6-foot-9 Jaylen Butz is much-improved on the block as well. So… if the Jays are doubling, that means their rotations and closeouts have to be crisp. They’ll have to be alert, focused and connected for 40 minutes.

3. Withstand the surge: The Blue Demons need this one. They’ll surely be motivated. There will be stretches when everything clicks, too. DePaul went ahead 20-6 against Butler Saturday. It was up 21-8 at Villanova. It used a 17-8 run midway through the first half to temporarily separate from Seton Hall. The Jays would prefer not to have to crawl out of a hole on the road, so it’ll be important for them to deliver a few run-stopping plays to limit the Blue Demons’ hot streaks.

Predictions

ESPN’s BPI: DePaul’s win probability is 55.8%

KenPom: DePaul wins 74-72

Jon Nyatawa’s take: Creighton’s collaborative nature offensively should create issues for DePaul’s defense, despite all of that length and athleticism. But the Jays are going to have their hands full inside. Reserve center Kelvin Jones (ankle) was limited in Saturday’s game. Can CU’s small-ball lineup survive? My guess is no. The Blue Demons win, 75-71.

Photos: Creighton vs. Providence basketball

Creighton and Providence play a college basketball game at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

1 of 25

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription