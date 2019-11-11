Bishop drive

Sophomore Christian Bishop drives to the bucket during Creighton's season-opening win over Kennesaw State at the CHI Health Center. The Jays will travel to Michigan for a 5:30 p.m. game on Tuesday.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Jays will face their first major test of the season when they travel to Michigan as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, the annual eight-game challenge between the Big Ten and Big East. A preview of CU’s matchup is below:

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Mich.

TV: FS1

Radio: 1620 AM KOZN

Online: Fox Sports Go

Opponent info

2019-20 Record: 1-0

2018-19 Record: 30-7, 15-5 Big Ten

2018-19 postseason: Sweet 16

KenPom offensive efficiency: 63rd (CU: 13th)

KenPom defensive efficiency: 17th (CU: 67th)

Trending: Michigan hired first-time coach Juwan Howard this past offseason after John Beilein left for the NBA. The Wolverines also must replace their top three scorers from last year’s squad. So it’s a bit of a rebuild/rebrand — at least in terms of culture and identity. Plenty of talent still remains, though. The Wolverines were picked to finish fifth in the unofficial Big Ten media preseason poll.

Series history: Michigan leads 2-0. The Wolverines won the last meeting 83-76 at a neutral site back in 2009.

Injury notes: Creighton will be without guard Davion Mintz (ankle). Damien Jefferson (foot) is questionable after missing last week’s opener. Center Jacob Epperson (leg) is out for the foreseeable future. … Franz Wagner, a 6-foot-9 freshman, won’t play for Michigan.

Three players to watch

Senior guard Zavier Simpson: He had the sixth-best assist-to-turnover rate in the country last year (3.3). And he’s got quick hands defensively (fifth in steals in the Big Ten). Simpson's that type of point guard who's capable of controlling the game without scoring.

Senior center Jon Teske: He can set a ball screen, pop out and drain a jump shot (36% from 3-point range in conference play last year). Or he can just use his 7-foot-1 frame to create good looks in the paint. And he’s an effective rim-protector on defense (led the league with 75 blocks last year).

Junior forward Isaiah Livers: The 6-foot-7 wing shot 42.6% from 3-point range last year, but he might look do more damage inside against the smaller Jays Tuesday — he could catch the ball near the elbow and use his strength and athleticism to attack the paint. He’ll be a tough match-up for CU.

Three keys for Creighton

1. Set the pace: Most of CU’s opponents typically are hesitant to play the up-tempo style that Creighton prefers, but it’s possible that the Wolverines will run with the Jays. There were 77 total possessions in Michigan’s season opener (CU’s was at 75) — and the Wolverines’ average offensive possession lasted 15.3 seconds (54th-fastest nationally) in that win over Appalachian State, according to Ken Pomeroy’s data. But no matter what Michigan's approach is, the Jays have to push tempo.

2. Take care of the ball: In its final game of the 2018-19 season, Creighton played a TCU team that didn’t appear to prioritize turnover-forcing tactics within its defensive scheme. Yet the Jays gave the ball away 12 times in the first half of that loss. Why? TCU’s length. Michigan’s rotation looks like it could create similar problems, particularly when Livers slides from the 4 to the 3 or when 6-foot-6 Adrien Nunez enters off the bench at the 3. The Jays will have to make smart decisions in traffic.

3. Defend without fouling: Creighton can’t afford to lose any member of its depleted lineup for an extended period of time. First and foremost, CU only has two available big men. But even on the perimeter, playmakers like Marcus Zegarowski, Mitch Ballock and Ty-Shon Alexander elevate the potency of the Jays' offense to an elite level. Removing one from the equation could be costly Tuesday. The Jays gave up nine first-half free throws to Kennesaw State in their opener, but only four after halftime. The second half is the desired blueprint.

Predictions

ESPN’s BPI: Michigan’s win probability is 54.8%

KenPom: Michigan wins 75-71

Jon Nyatawa’s take: Creighton’s guard play will always give it a chance on the road, but the size disadvantage at the 4 and the 5 seems to be significant. Can CU hit enough 3s to nullify the expected efficient output of Michigan’s bigs? My guess is no. Michigan wins a close one, 79-78.

Photos: History of Creighton men's basketball in the NCAA tournament

Creighton has made the NCAA tournament 21 times in program history. Here are some of the best photos taken in that time.

1 of 62

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription