The Jays will face their first major test of the season when they travel to Michigan as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, the annual eight-game challenge between the Big Ten and Big East. A preview of CU’s matchup is below:
Trending: Michigan hired first-time coach Juwan Howard this past offseason after John Beilein left for the NBA. The Wolverines also must replace their top three scorers from last year’s squad. So it’s a bit of a rebuild/rebrand — at least in terms of culture and identity. Plenty of talent still remains, though. The Wolverines were picked to finish fifth in the unofficial Big Ten media preseason poll.
Series history: Michigan leads 2-0. The Wolverines won the last meeting 83-76 at a neutral site back in 2009.
Injury notes: Creighton will be without guard Davion Mintz (ankle). Damien Jefferson (foot) is questionable after missing last week’s opener. Center Jacob Epperson (leg) is out for the foreseeable future. … Franz Wagner, a 6-foot-9 freshman, won’t play for Michigan.
Three players to watch
Senior guard Zavier Simpson: He had the sixth-best assist-to-turnover rate in the country last year (3.3). And he’s got quick hands defensively (fifth in steals in the Big Ten). Simpson's that type of point guard who's capable of controlling the game without scoring.
Senior center Jon Teske: He can set a ball screen, pop out and drain a jump shot (36% from 3-point range in conference play last year). Or he can just use his 7-foot-1 frame to create good looks in the paint. And he’s an effective rim-protector on defense (led the league with 75 blocks last year).
Junior forward Isaiah Livers: The 6-foot-7 wing shot 42.6% from 3-point range last year, but he might look do more damage inside against the smaller Jays Tuesday — he could catch the ball near the elbow and use his strength and athleticism to attack the paint. He’ll be a tough match-up for CU.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Set the pace: Most of CU’s opponents typically are hesitant to play the up-tempo style that Creighton prefers, but it’s possible that the Wolverines will run with the Jays. There were 77 total possessions in Michigan’s season opener (CU’s was at 75) — and the Wolverines’ average offensive possession lasted 15.3 seconds (54th-fastest nationally) in that win over Appalachian State, according to Ken Pomeroy’s data. But no matter what Michigan's approach is, the Jays have to push tempo.
2. Take care of the ball: In its final game of the 2018-19 season, Creighton played a TCU team that didn’t appear to prioritize turnover-forcing tactics within its defensive scheme. Yet the Jays gave the ball away 12 times in the first half of that loss. Why? TCU’s length. Michigan’s rotation looks like it could create similar problems, particularly when Livers slides from the 4 to the 3 or when 6-foot-6 Adrien Nunez enters off the bench at the 3. The Jays will have to make smart decisions in traffic.
3. Defend without fouling: Creighton can’t afford to lose any member of its depleted lineup for an extended period of time. First and foremost, CU only has two available big men. But even on the perimeter, playmakers like Marcus Zegarowski, Mitch Ballock and Ty-Shon Alexander elevate the potency of the Jays' offense to an elite level. Removing one from the equation could be costly Tuesday. The Jays gave up nine first-half free throws to Kennesaw State in their opener, but only four after halftime. The second half is the desired blueprint.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Michigan’s win probability is 54.8%
KenPom: Michigan wins 75-71
Jon Nyatawa’s take: Creighton’s guard play will always give it a chance on the road, but the size disadvantage at the 4 and the 5 seems to be significant. Can CU hit enough 3s to nullify the expected efficient output of Michigan’s bigs? My guess is no. Michigan wins a close one, 79-78.
2016: Creighton players from left Toby Hegner, Tyler Clement and Kobe Paras react to a play in the first half. The Jays would lose to Rhode Island 84-72 in the first round.
1999: Members of the Creighton basketball team, including Donnie Johnson, left, Justin Haynes, No. 40, and Alan Huss, No. 34, celebrate during the closing moments of an upset win over Louisville in the first round.
1991: Bob Harstad, the 1990 Missouri Valley player of the year, goes up for a shot over Seton Hall's Anthony Avent, the 1991 MVC player of the year, with Chad Gallagher getting position for a possible rebound. The Jays would go on to lose 81-69 in the second round.
2012: The referee keeps a close eye on Alabama's Andrew Steele as he plays tight defense against Creighton's Doug McDermott.
2007: Nevada's Kyle Shiloh, right, pokes the eye of Creighton's Nate Funk while both track a loose ball in the air during the Jays' 77-71 overtime loss.
2007: Creighton's Anthony Tolliver shoots against Nevada's Denis Ikovlev.
2007: Creighton's Dane Watts throws his elbows as he protects the ball from Nevada's Dennis Ikovlev (from left), Nick Fazekas and Marcelus Kemp.
2007: Creighton's Nick Porter reacts to the Bluejays' loss to Nevada.
2005: Creighton's Anthony Tolliver reacts to a foul called on him during the Jays' 63-61 loss to West Virginia.
2005: Creighton's Johnny Mathies, center, jumps for two but is swatted by West Virginia's Johannes Herber, right.
2005: Creighton fans cheer during a timeout after the Bluejays took a 10-0 lead to open the game against West Virginia.
2005: Creighton coach Dana Altman watches from the sidelines as the Bluejays and West Virginia duke it out.
2003: Creighton's Kyle Korver loses the ball after stealing it under the Central Michigan basket. The Jays would go on to lose 79-73.
2003: CMU's J.R. Wallace, left, and Tony Bowne, on floor, chase a loose ball with CU's Kyle Korver, No. 25, and Tyler McKinney, No. 24.
2003: Creighton coach Dana Altman watches Central Michigan take the lead in the second half.
2002: Creighton's Kyle Korver, left, tries to get by Illinois' Cory Bradford in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Jays would fall 72-60.
2002: Creighton's Larry House has layup is blocked by Illinois' Robert Archibald.
2002: Illinois coach Bill Self yells during his squad's game against Creighton.
2002: CU's Terrell Taylor kicks Cory Bradford's pass.
2002: Creighton's Terrell Taylor puts up the game-winning shot in double overtime to beat Florida 83-82 in a first-round game of the NCAA Midwest Regional.
2002: Creighton's Brody Deren, left, shoots over Florida's Udonis Haslem.
2002: Florida's Justin Hamilton, left, ties up Creighton's Joe Dabbert in the second half.
2002: Creighton's Kyle Korver celebrates after CU goes into overtime against Florida.
2001: Iowa's Jason Smith and Creighton's Kyle Korver scramble for a loose ball during the second half of the Hawkeyes' 69-56 win over the Jays.
2001: Creighton's Livan Pyfrom throws down the dunk over Iowa's Dean Oliver and Duez Henderson.
2001: Creighton seniors Ben Walker, left, and Ryan Sears leave the court after losing to Iowa.
2000: Creighton's Ben Walker, right, drives against Auburn's Scott Pohlman in the first round. The Jays would go on to fall 72-69.
2000: Creighton's Ryan Sears, left, and Justin Haynes, right, trap Auburn's Scott Pohlman.
2000: Creighton coach Dana Altman tries to get the Bluejays into position to press after they come with three-points of tying the game in the last minutes.
2000: Creighton seniors Donnie Johnson, left, and Matt West, right, watch the seconds tick away on their final game of their careers at Creighton.
1999: Creighton's Corie Brandon, right, leans around Maryland's Danny Miller, left. The Terrapins would win 75-63.
1999: Creighton coach Dana Altman signals jump ball to the officials after his players tied up Maryland.
1999: Creighton's Rodney Buford drives against Maryland's Laron Profit.
1999: Maryland's Terrell Stokes , left, and Steve Francis, right, right, box in Creighton's Ben Walker.
1999: Creighton's Ben Walker, on ground, reaches for a loose ball between Louisville defenders Cameron Murray, left, and Marques Maybin, right, during the second half.
1999: Creighton's Ryan Sears reaches out to attempt to knock the ball away from Louisville's Marques Maybin.
1999: Creighton's Doug Swenson, left, and Ryan Sears , No. 5, pressure Louisville's Tony Williams.
