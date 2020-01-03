The Jays had one of their most complete performances of the season in their win over Marquette on Wednesday. They’ll look to build off that when they travel to Butler. A breakdown of the matchup is below:
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN
TV: FS1
Online: Fox Sports Go
Opponent info
2019-20 record: 13-1, 1-0 Big East
NET ranking: 4th (CU: 23rd)
2018-19 postseason: NIT first round
KenPom offensive efficiency: 24th (CU: 11th)
KenPom defensive efficiency: 7th (CU: 100th)
Trending: The Bulldogs have been one of the league’s biggest surprises. Their lone loss is a one-point defeat at No. 6 Baylor. They’re a gritty group that’s experienced and motivated. Tuesday’s win at St. John’s defined that. Butler blew a big lead, but responded with a 9-2 run to end the game and secure a 60-58 victory.
Series history: Creighton leads 11-8 (They split last year’s regular-season series).
Injury report: Kamar Baldwin (ankle) did not practice Thursday. He’s day-to-day.
Three players to watch
Senior guard Kamar Baldwin: He can finish in so many different ways — layups at the rim, floaters and leaners, long-range jumpers (37.7% from 3-point range). He’s a handful, for sure. The offense runs through him.
Senior forward Sean McDermott: Given his long-range marksmanship (44.9% from 3), most teams are willing to give up a few inside-the-arc buckets if it means they’re running him off the 3-point line. But he moves well off the ball. And he’s 6-foot-6 with a quick trigger, so you can’t give him much space. He’s become a more willing driver, too.
Junior forward Bryce Nze: The Milwaukee transfer has been an important addition for Butler. He can produce on the block and he’s a force on the glass. The attention he draws on the interior definitely opens things up for his teammates outside.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Keep attacking: The Bulldogs’ style kind of wears on you. They’re long on the perimeter. They’re good at plugging up driving lanes and rotating over to help one another. They rank first in the Big East in fewest shots allowed at the rim (29.4%). Creighton is good enough to make jumpers, yes. But on the road, that’s not the blueprint you’d like to rely on. Butler has held opponents to 27.0% from 3-point range (12th-best nationally).
2. Securing defensive rebounds: That’s one of the reasons why the Jays seized control of their road win at Arizona State and why they pulled away from Marquette. They got stops. And that fueled their offense. Butler is not necessarily an elite offensive rebounding team. But Nze and the 6-foot-9 Bryce Golden are both pretty good at it. Limiting second-chance opportunities will be important Saturday.
3. Stay connected on defense: Baldwin is a tough cover one-on-one. When he’s driving, CU will likely need off-ball defenders to help cut off his path to the rim. And since the Bulldogs do have legit post-up men, it’s possible the Jays will bring double teams inside. Creighton just has to stay alert and active, especially when it’s in help-and-recover scramble situations.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Butler’s win probability is 83.2%
KenPom: Butler wins 72-64
Jon Nyatawa’s take: Obviously the health of Baldwin matters. When he was off the floor at St. John’s, the Bulldogs scored just seven points over 21 possessions. Butler won’t have enough firepower to keep up with the Jays without its lead guard. My guess is Baldwin will play, though. So I’ll pick the Bulldogs at home in a close one, 67-66.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.