The Jays, who are on a three-game winning streak and now recharged after a midweek bye, will travel to play the reigning Big East champions Saturday. It’s a chance for CU to make a statement, while the Wildcats need a win to keep pace with Seton Hall in the conference title race. Big game. A breakdown is below:
Trending: Villanova’s won its past seven games. The biggest difference? Its defense. The Wildcats, who were often shredded by offenses in nonconference play, have the Big East’s second-most efficient unit during league play (0.917 points per possession allowed). Its past four opponents have finished with an average of 58.8 points.
Junior guard Collin Gillespie: He’s not flashy, nor does he receive much national fanfare. But he’s a winner. And it seems like he’s taken his game to another level over the past three contests — averaging 16.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists.
Sophomore forward Saddiq Bey: In Big East play, he’s been the best long-range shooter. He’s second in 3-pointers made (28) and first in 3-point percentage (50.9%). His on-ball defense also played an integral role in Villanova’s win over CU a few weeks back.
Freshman Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: He grabbed 14 rebounds against the Jays in the first meeting, including the win-sealing offensive board in the final minute. At 6-foot-9, 232 pounds — with the agility and athleticism of a perimeter wing — he’ll be a difficult man for Creighton to cover.
Injury report: Junior forward Jermaine Samuels (ankle) did not play for Villanova at St. John’s Tuesday. … CU’s Shereef Mitchell (head) missed the second half of Sunday’s win over Xavier.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Make shots: Villanova’s been the best team in the league at defending long-range jumpers (24.6%). So there may not be a lot of clean shooting windows. But there surely will be some. The Jays have to capitalize. They’re the top 3-point shooting team (36.4%) during Big East play for a reason. One of the reasons why they weren’t able to close the Wildcats out in the first meeting: they went 1 of 9 from 3-point range after halftime. Not all of those looks were great, but some were. CU has to shoot with confidence Saturday.
2. Avoid the momentum-changing run: The Jays had a chance to win at Villanova last year (lost in overtime) because they regularly had an answer every time the Wildcats threatened to take control. That wasn’t the case the previous two years. Villanova buried CU with a 15-0 spurt in the first half in 2018 and a 19-8 second-half surge in 2017. Even in Omaha this season, the Wildcats ended the game on a 20-7 run. Creighton has to stay within striking distance.
3. Defend with discipline: The Wildcats feast on your mistakes. They’ll space the floor and let their playmakers go to work — then exploit the weakside of a rotating defense when it over-helps. If Creighton is focused — not biting on shot/ball fakes, avoiding silly fouls, tracking off-ball movement, crowding the top shooters, etc. — it can limit Villanova’s efficiency.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Villanova’s win probability is 81.4%
KenPom: Villanova wins 75-70
Jon Nyatawa’s take: There are two things Creighton does better than most. It makes 3-pointers and creates easy buckets in transition. That’s where Villanova’s defense has been at its best. The Wildcats can bother shooters with their length and they can slow down a game’s tempo with their discipline and composure. It’s a tough match-up for CU. I think Villanova wins, 76-69.
Creighton players huddle up prior to the during the first half of the game against Villanova in Omaha on Tuesday.
