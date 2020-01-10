The Jays have lost two games in a row. They’d prefer not to make it three. But they’re facing another stiff test Saturday when they travel to play at Xavier. A preview is below:
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Cintas Center, Cincinnati
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN
TV: Fox
Online: Fox Sports Go
Opponent info
Record: 12-4, 1-2 Big East
NET ranking: 52nd (CU: 32nd)
2018-19 postseason: NIT second round
KenPom offensive efficiency: 66th (CU: 21st)
KenPom defensive efficiency: 28th (CU: 85th)
Trending: Xavier’s 3-3 in its past six games after a 9-1 start. It’s a difficult team to figure out. Things look great when the Musketeers get rolling but sometimes they don’t find their groove until their backs are against the wall (when it’s often too late). They’ll be looking to rebound after suffering an 83-71 loss to Seton Hall Wednesday.
Series history: The Musketeers lead 17-13 (Xavier beat CU 63-61 in the opening round of the Big East tournament last year)
Players to watch
Senior forward Tyrique Jones: Just a monster inside. He’s explosive and powerful. And he seems to be playing the best ball of his career. Jones is sixth in the country in individual offensive rebounding rate. He’s second in the league behind Markus Howard in free-throw attempts.
Junior forward Naji Marshall: Seton Hall had a great plan against him Wednesday, taking away his preferred left-hand drives and bothering his shot attempts in close. Yet Marshall still ended up with 15 points. CU’s best bet is to make him a jump-shooter, although he’s 7 of 19 from 3-point range in Big East play.
Junior guard Paul Scruggs: He’s got a 6-foot-11 wingspan, which aids him as a defender. He’s probably been Xavier’s most consistent shooter (36.8% from 3-point range). He can post up some, too — he’s got a smooth-looking fadeaway jumper.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Defend without fouling: Xavier’s offense can hit lulls at times. The Musketeers haven’t shot the 3-pointer well (30.5%) and they can be prone to turnovers (giveaways on 20.1% of their possessions) — they rank second-to-last in the Big East in those two statistics. But they do know how to get to the free-throw line. Especially Jones and Marshall. Creighton’s defenders have to be disciplined Saturday.
2. Rebound: This proved costly for CU down the stretch against Villanova, which secured timely offensive rebounds to flip the momentum of that game. Xavier certainly has the ability to do that. Jones excels on the glass. But junior Jason Carter and freshman reserve Zach Freemantle know how to hunt down rebounds, too. Creighton has to be committed to boxing out and grabbing boards, for 40 minutes.
3. Match Xavier’s urgency: The Musketeers got worked on their home floor earlier this week. That won’t sit well with a veteran group. One of the things coach Travis Steele talked about: setting the tone from tipoff. Look for a purposeful and determined Xavier team Saturday. CU will need to be ready. Then again, though, the Jays should be just as motivated. They’re on a two-game losing streak.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Xavier’s win probability is 69.8%
KenPom: Xavier wins 72-68
Jon Nyatawa’s take: Conventional wisdom would say this is Xavier’s game. The Musketeers have the second-best home winning percentage since Big East reconstruction (.714). And they’ll be locked in, surely, after losing at Cintas on Wednesday. But hey, let’s have some fun. I’ll pick the Jays in a (mini) upset. Their pace-and-space attack will be tough on a Xavier defense that’s still reconfiguring after getting shredded by Seton Hall. CU wins 71-67.
