Terrence Rencher

Terrence Rencher began this season as an assistant coach at San Diego.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

San Diego assistant Terrence Rencher has emerged as the leading candidate to fill the open position on Creighton's coaching staff, The World-Herald has learned.

Rencher is currently in his third season with the Toreros. Rencher was removed Tuesday from the coaching staff page on San Diego's website.

From 2009-17, Rencher served as an assistant at New Mexico, Tulsa, Sam Houston State and Texas State. 

CU coach Greg McDermott told The World-Herald on Sunday that he intended to immediately reach out to interested candidates about the open assistant position following Preston Murphy’s resignation Friday. Murphy, suspended since March, was linked to the FBI probe in college basketball.

Rencher, who’s originally from The Bronx, New York, is the all-time leading scorer at Texas and the Longhorns’ career steals leader. He was a second-round NBA draft pick in 1995, though he spent most of his professional playing days in the CBA and in Europe.

Rencher’s two-year run on New Mexico’s staff (2015-17) overlapped with the four-year stint of current Bluejay assistant Alan Huss, who coached under Craig Neal from 2014-17. CU junior Damien Jefferson played his freshman season at New Mexico in 2016-17.

Should Rencher be hired, it would mark the third time in three years McDermott has hired a new assistant. CU brought in Paul Lusk after Darian DeVries left for the Drake head coaching job in 2018. Huss joined the CU staff in 2017 after Steve Lutz took a similar position at Purdue.

Meet the 2019-20 Creighton men's basketball team

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription