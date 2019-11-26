...STRONG WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT THE REGION TODAY
AND TONIGHT...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF
2 TO 6 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS
GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. STRONG WINDS COULD
CAUSE EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO TREES AND POWER LINES.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BE PREPARED FOR HAZARDOUS DRIVING
CONDITIONS DURING THE EVENING COMMUTE. ALLOW PLENTY OF EXTRA
TRAVEL TIME TONIGHT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Terrence Rencher began this season as an assistant coach at San Diego.
San Diego assistant Terrence Rencher has emerged as the leading candidate to fill the open position on Creighton's coaching staff, The World-Herald has learned.
Rencher is currently in his third season with the Toreros. Rencher was removed Tuesday from the coaching staff page on San Diego's website.
From 2009-17, Rencher served as an assistant at New Mexico, Tulsa, Sam Houston State and Texas State.
CU coach Greg McDermott told The World-Herald on Sunday that he intended to immediately reach out to interested candidates about the open assistant position following Preston Murphy’s resignation Friday. Murphy, suspended since March, was linked to the FBI probe in college basketball.
Rencher, who’s originally from The Bronx, New York, is the all-time leading scorer at Texas and the Longhorns’ career steals leader. He was a second-round NBA draft pick in 1995, though he spent most of his professional playing days in the CBA and in Europe.
Rencher’s two-year run on New Mexico’s staff (2015-17) overlapped with the four-year stint of current Bluejay assistant Alan Huss, who coached under Craig Neal from 2014-17. CU junior Damien Jefferson played his freshman season at New Mexico in 2016-17.
Should Rencher be hired, it would mark the third time in three years McDermott has hired a new assistant. CU brought in Paul Lusk after Darian DeVries left for the Drake head coaching job in 2018. Huss joined the CU staff in 2017 after Steve Lutz took a similar position at Purdue.
