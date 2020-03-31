One of the top uncommitted recruits remaining in the 2020 class is still considering Creighton. And apparently, Kerwin Walton may make his decision soon.
The talented shooting guard from Hopkins, Minnesota, plans to announce his college choice at some point in April, according to Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com. Walton’s trimmed his list down to Arizona, North Carolina, Minnesota, Georgetown, Vanderbilt and CU.
Four-star senior Kerwin Walton told @Stockrisers he’s working on finding his day in April where he will announce his college decision.
Finalists: Creighton, Arizona, North Carolina, Minnesota, Georgetown and Vanderbilt.
The Jays have been recruiting Walton for at least two years. He took an unofficial visit to Creighton in October 2018. But that’s when he was an under-the-radar prospect.
Walton caught everybody’s attention last summer. He displayed his shooting and scoring prowess on the Adidas AAU circuit while playing for D1 Minnesota. And at the time, he wasn’t ranked inside the top 200 on the 247Sports composite list.
Now? He’s No. 97 overall. With dozens of scholarship offers.
Walton just recently earned a spot on the Star Tribune’s all-metro first team after he averaged 26.4 points per game for Hopkins High School.
Creighton currently has one scholarship available for its 2020-21 roster. Its 2020 recruiting class has just one known member: Ryan Kalkbrenner, a 7-footer from St. Louis who’s No. 80 on the 247Sports composite rankings.
The Jays were one of two finalists for Josh Primo, a shooting guard recruit who had recently reclassified into the 2020 class. But he picked Alabama last week.
