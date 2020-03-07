Creighton won a share of the program's first Big East title on Saturday with a win over Seton Hall.
The World-Herald was there to provide full coverage of the game, including postgame analysis, photos and more. Replay the game below:
While you're waiting for the start, check out some of our preview stories as well:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.